The world in brief: Body found of Swedish blast suspect

Body found of Swedish blast suspect

STOCKHOLM -- The tenant who is suspected in the Swedish apartment building explosion and fire last month that injured 16 people was found dead Wednesday, police said, adding that they do not suspect foul play in his death.

The man was found in the harbor of Goteborg, Sweden's second-largest city, only a few miles from the building that was blown up Sept. 28. Authorities said he was suspected of attempted murder, arson and general destruction. A manhunt had begun in Sweden and internationally for him.

"It's nice that he has been found now, although we had hoped that he would be alive," senior police officer Anders Borjesson said.

Prosecutor Maria Thorell said the investigation into attempted murder and gross public destruction "to determine the cause of the explosion and investigate whether there are other perpetrators" will continue while the probe against the suspect will be closed.

Authorities in Sweden haven't named the suspect, a man in his 50s. Swedish media said he was born in Poland.

Last month, an apartment building in Goteborg was hit by a powerful explosion. Ensuing blazes spread to several apartments and hundreds of residents were evacuated. Four of the injured are in serious condition and at least 140 apartments were damaged.

Palestinians hope for Israeli work permits

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Tens of thousands of Palestinians lined up outside chambers of commerce across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, hoping to get permits to work inside Israel after rumors circulated that more would be issued to residents of the Hamas-ruled territory.

Gaza's more than 2 million Palestinian residents have lived under a crippling Israeli and Egyptian blockade since the Islamic militant Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007, and jobs are scarce. Israel says the closures are needed to contain the militant group, while critics view it as a form of collective punishment.

An Israeli security official said authorities decided to allow in 7,000 merchants in September but were only able to issue 4,500 permits. They are now taking applications for the remaining 2,500, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Israel and Hamas have fought four wars since 2008, the most recent in May. Hamas has demanded the easing of the blockade as part of an informal cease-fire that Egypt is trying to broker. Israel has lifted some restrictions since the end of the 11-day May war while warning that any broader easing depends on continued calm.

French advance conversion-therapy ban

PARIS -- French lawmakers have unanimously backed proposed legislation that would ban so-called conversion therapy and authorize jail time and fines for practitioners who use the scientifically discredited practice to attempt to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT people.

Parliament's lower house voted 115-0 on Tuesday night for the draft law proposed by members of President Emmanuel Macron's party. The text, which has the French government's backing, now goes to the upper house for debate.

"Conversion therapies are deplorable," Health Minister Olivier Veran said. "They cause terrible suffering."

The legislation includes criminal penalties for people who are convicted of trying to "convert" LGBT people to heterosexuality or traditional gender expectations.

The offense would be punishable by up to two years in jail and $34,600 in fines. The punishment could be increased to three years' imprisonment and fines of $52,000 for attempts involving minors or other particularly vulnerable people.

Auschwitz museum vandalism probed

WARSAW, Poland -- Police and prosecutors in southern Poland are investigating graffiti in English and German that appeared on multiple buildings at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum, the site of the former Nazi German death camp.

A security guard found the graffiti Tuesday sprayed on nine wooden barracks in an area where there is no closed circuit television monitoring, police said. Police said they were seeking the person or people responsible for vandalizing a historic object, a crime that carries a prison sentence of up to eight years.

Court experts will determine if the content of the graffiti is antisemitic, according to Malgorzata Jurecka, a police spokesman in the town of Oswiecim. If they decide it is, the perpetrators also could face hate crime charges punishable by up to three years in prison.

Museum officials characterized some of the graffiti as antisemitic and echoing phrases used by Holocaust deniers. They have appealed to witnesses for help in the investigation.

Officials from museum and Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial condemned the vandalism as an affront to the memory of the 1.1 million people who are believed to have died at Auschwitz-Birkenau, which Nazi Germans operated in occupied Poland during 1940-1945.