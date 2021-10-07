Candidate suing over talk of abuse

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A former Donald Trump aide and congressional candidate in Ohio has filed a defamation lawsuit over allegations of physical abuse that his former girlfriend and White House colleague is leveling while promoting her new book.

Republican Max Miller, a U.S. House candidate in Ohio's 16th Congressional District, filed the complaint against former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday in a court in Cleveland.

A Cuyahoga County judge has denied Miller's request for an immediate restraining order against Grisham, whose promotional tour includes several national interviews. The judge set a hearing for next Wednesday.

In Grisham's new book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," and in a Tuesday opinion piece in The Washington Post, she alleged that a fellow member of the then-president's staff physically abused her.

While Grisham did not use Miller's name, his complaint acknowledges that he is the boyfriend in question. His lawsuit says the article is "replete with libelous and defamatory false statements."

In it, Grisham alleges that the relationship "had become violent, reaching its worst point on the day I left" and that she had shared what had happened with both the former first lady and the former president.