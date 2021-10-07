Career academies in Pulaski County area high schools moving ahead despite pandemic, national leader says

A network of career academies that is being established in Pulaski County's public high schools will reach a milestone today when the network -- the Academies of Central Arkansas -- is officially designated as a Ford Next Generation Learning Community.

The ceremony to bestow the title on the initiative -- which began in the planning stages in 2018 and continues in varying stages of development -- will be at 8 a.m. today at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. The Academies of Central Arkansas will join ranks of more than 40 Ford Next Generation Learning initiatives nationwide and in the United Kingdom.

Cheryl Carrier of Dearborn, Mich., executive director of the Ford Next Generation Learning initiative, and members of her team who have guided the Pulaski County school program planners, will present the recognition to an audience of leaders from the school districts, local businesses and chambers of commerce as well as to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

On Wednesday, Carrier and her colleagues visited the Little Rock School District's Southwest High and Parkview High to see the status of their academies. The team will tour Sylvan Hills High in the Pulaski County Special School District later today. The North Little Rock and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school districts are also participants in the network formed under the leadership of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Carrier said she was impressed with the Pulaski County effort, noting that the career academy planning started before the covid-19 pandemic, "and not only did they persevere through the pandemic, they are moving the needle."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/107tour/]

The different high schools are at different stages of implementing their academies, with Jacksonville High currently providing career academy courses for freshmen, sophomores and juniors, while other campuses are starting this year with a freshman academy and the accompanying freshman seminar course, during which students examine their interests and select career pathways and courses for next year and beyond.

"The schools are at different stages, and that's OK," Carrier said. "They are taking on the right structures and processes to make it their own. They are doing the right things. There are certain things you can't leave out, like master scheduling. You have to be able to schedule the teachers to provide the courses. You have got to be doing professional development. They are doing that. They are taking this model and the important tenets of it and making it their own."

The first stop on Wednesday's tour of the 2,100-student Little Rock Southwest High was the Southwest High Bank and Store operated in the lobby of the new high school in partnership with First National Bank. Student tellers and managers work under the direction of career and technical education teacher Tashenia McMillan to learn about budgets, deposits, savings, credit, bookkeeping and office management.

Banking and accounting, robotics, marketing and mobile applications development are among the career pathways that make up the business and computer science academy at Southwest.

The other two academies at Southwest are aerospace and medical sciences, and leadership and public service. Each of those encompasses multiple career pathways such as law and leadership, educator preparation, drone technology, biomedical science and sports medicine.

Southwest High Principal Marvin Burton guided the visitors through the school's robotics laboratory, the computer-aided drafting classroom, and the art rooms with the 3-D printers, as well as the school's media center, auditorium, sports arena and dance studio.

"If there is a one word that I can take away from being part of Ford Next Generation Learning, it is 'focus,'" Burton said. "It gives our kids a purpose for why they are here. And you can hear the conversations of our kids, especially the 10th graders in the academies such as the aerospace and medical academy. You can hear their conversations about what they might want to become and how they can use what they are learning. There's a big difference."

Carrier told Burton and his staff, including Academy Coach Shanda Macon, that their hard work as evidenced by master schedules, parent communication strategies and other records "is a treasure."

Burton responded that the faculty effort ties into Southwest High's gryphon mascot.

"The mythological gryphons are guardians of precious jewels," he said. "There is nothing more precious than our students."

"We are all in," he said. "We are not doing this in name only. We are doing this because we want to make a difference for our scholars" who are from a part of the city and from demographics that lead some people to believe the students can't be successful.

The school's ultimate goal is to provide the students with the resources and interventions that will enable them to do and be whatever they want, he said.

The 1,000-student Parkview High School has established the introductory freshman academy for ninth graders this year, and it recently settled on the career pathways tied to the school's two academies.

Those academies are health and applied science, and arts and applied design, Brittany Crayton told the Ford Next General Learning leaders.

The planned career pathways include mental and behavioral health, sports science and physiology, and environmental and industrial science. Still others will include an emphasis on how student artists can make careers out of their work. Those pathways include theater arts and filmmaking, arts and industry, music performance and production, dance and human kinetics, and visual arts and applied design.

Crayton, a 2010 graduate of Parkview and a former math teacher, described the school as an old building with a history of success and full of charm and charisma.

Crayton said she anticipates that Parkview will alter its practice in recent years of requiring students to audition for enrollment. Instead, she said, the school may shift to asking student applicants to the school to do interviews and showcase their talents but in a way that will allow ninth graders through the course of a school year to select career pathways for grades 10 through 12.

"We have a great school. We don't want to recreate the wheel. We want to enhance what we are already doing," Crayton said.