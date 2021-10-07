Catholic wins title by 5 shots

BRYANT -- It was a day of redemption, then celebration for the Little Rock Catholic golf team Wednesday in the Class 6A boys' golf tournament.

One day after turning in an incorrect scorecard cost the Rockets the Class 6A-Central championship and seven strokes in the overall team standings, Catholic's players double-checked and in some cases triple-checked their course work at Hurricane Golf and Country Club.

"The team really kind of rallied around each other today," Catholic Coach Brian Loeb said. "These guys really supported each other, and they played their hearts out."

Catholic, winning its first state title since 2006, ended up with a second-day total of 296 for a two-day score of 607, five strokes ahead of Fayetteville (612) and two-time defending state champion Bentonville (621).

"We went out there and fought and gave ourselves a chance," Fayetteville Coach Scott Williams said. "That's all you can ask for. We got beat. Hats off to Catholic. They played outstanding golf for two days."

The Rockets were led by tournament medalist Andrew Payne, who entered the day tied for the individual lead with Bentonville senior Jake Bartlett at 2 under.

Payne, a junior, shot a 1-under 71 Wednesday for a 36-hole total of 3-under par 141, two shots better than Bartlett, who led Payne by two shots at the turn. Conway's Collin Spangler was five shots behind Bartlett at 148.

All three qualified for next week's Overall tournament at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock.

A key to Catholic's team victory was the inspired play of Payne's teammates, including freshman Sam Glover, who rebounded from Tuesday's scorecard DQ to shoot a 5-over 77.

All five Rockets broke 80 Wednesday, with Payne leading the way, followed by Adam Squires (74), Nash Johnson (74), Austin Eanes (77) and Glover.

Squires improved 13 shots after posting a 15-over par 87 on Tuesday, a score the Rockets had to count because of Glover's DQ.

"Getting disqualified, I learned that I had to come back," Glover said. "I feel like I did what I was supposed to do. I played the game that I should have played, and it was enough to get the win."

Payne was rock solid over the final nine holes, shooting a 2-under 34 en route to a two-shot win.

"I just said, 'It's time to go,' " said Payne, who drew into a tie with Bartlett with a birdie on 12 and a par on the difficult par-4 13th. "That was the turning point. I just started focusing on every shot. I tried not to think about the awards that would come. I kept doing the same thing, and it worked out."

"He's very strategic," Loeb said. "His course management is phenomenal."

Payne and Bartlett remained tied until the par-5 16th when both players reached the green in two shots.

Payne recorded a tap-in birdie while Bartlett's birdie attempt came up short.

Payne parred in from there, and Bartlett ended up with a bogey five on No. 18 after his second shot came up short of the green.

"I struggled with the putter," Bartlett said. "He [Payne] played solid golf. I thought I had a chance to pull away. I wasn't very nervous. I just didn't execute."

Payne, the son of noted Arkansas amateur player Stan Payne, said he and his father have an agreement that Stan can watch Andrew play as long as he stays out of sight.

"That's what we've come to because I get kinda nervous out there," Andrew Payne said. "It may not make me play worse, but it wouldn't make me play better. He's my dad and stuff, and he's been a great player as well. I'm glad he was out there to see some of it."

Stan Payne said he caught the final five holes.

"I watched from afar," Payne said. "It makes both of us nervous. I saw from 14 on, without him knowing. At least I think he didn't know."

One thing all the Rockets could agree on was how satisfying Wednesday's victory was -- because it's been a long time between titles and it was gratifying after the scorecard mix-up on Tuesday.

"It means so much to us," Andrew Payne said of the team title. "We worked ... You wouldn't believe how hard we worked. I can't even describe how good it feels for our school."

There were about 100 players, coaches and parents circling the 18th green when Payne approached clinging to a 1-shot lead.

"With all the people around watching I had to focus on my putt, and that was it," Payne said. "Even though my dad was there and all that."