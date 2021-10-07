Chickens find their way into Burney’s art

PINEVILLE, Mo. — Cartoon chickens have made their way into Anita Burney’s heart. She thinks the little, funny, fluffy friends should be depicted in art.

Her work on display features the little creatures, along with fresh-faced pumpkins, multi-dimensional art, steampunk art, watercolor, acrylic pours, doodle art and more. The McDonald County artist owns and operates Bear Hollow Hobby Studio on Highway E. She’s found a welcoming forum at Mountain Happenings at Sims Corner Farmers Market, where she shows her art on Saturday mornings.

“Everybody helps everybody,” she said. “This is a great farmers market. We have a lot of fun and our neighbors make this a great community.”

On a recent Saturday, Burney nearly sold out of her fresh-faced pumpkins. She bought some little pumpkins the day before, and painting them seemed like a striking idea.

It was the chicken idea, though, that really sparked some artistic creativity. She and her husband tore down an old chicken house and then had plenty of rusty barn tin. That inspired her to make two large signs for neighbor Amy Sauerwein, who displays them each Saturday as she sells farm-fresh eggs.

“We bought a couple pieces of Mrs. Anita’s yard art to use as our farmers market signage,” Sauerwein said. “Her creative and unique pieces set our booths apart from others.”

Burney creates all kinds of art, including acrylic pour bottles made with the help of upcycled syrup bottles. Her multi-dimensional and multi-media art features elements that Burney feels works best on all types of items. The artist’s work ranges from chicken characters to more complex pieces, such as inspirational art that features Hebrew calligraphy and oil paintings.

The artist, who has worked as an entrepreneur for 40 years, said she’d like to open a public art studio, but admits she should “slow down the bus” at some point, she said, laughing.

As she works to create attractive art that speaks to others, she’s motivated to continue to use ordinary subjects — like chickens — as her focus. It’s the detail and the care she puts into every piece that accompanies the art.

Those who purchase her art are not simply just buying an object, she said.

“You are buying hundreds of hours of failures and experimentation,” she said. “You are buying a piece of my heart, part of my soul, a moment of my life.”