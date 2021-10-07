Chiefs expect Gordon to be a prized receiver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Andy Reid spent time last week tracking down coaches and players that have worked with Josh Gordon, trying to get their opinion of a wildly talented wide receiver who couldn't seem to steer clear of off-the-field troubles.

The most important conversation for Reid, though? That was with Gordon himself.

"I'm not going to get into the exacts on that," Reid said, "but he's been doing well. The league keeps a close eye on that and they feel very comfortable with how he's handled the last few months. He feels good about himself.

"I mean, he's a good kid," Reid said, "and we all have our issues and he's working through those things."

The Chiefs signed Gordon to the practice squad last week, shortly after he was reinstated by the league from his sixth suspension -- most of them drug-related. And they added him to the 53-man roster on Tuesday, making it clear that they expect the wide receiver to be a contributor when they play Buffalo on Sunday night.

"He feels like he's in pretty good shape," Reid said, "and he wants to get going. He has experience. And I've learned over the years the veteran guys, they know how they're feeling and where they're at. They know what's ahead of them. They don't want to embarrass themselves. He feels good about it. We'll get this started and see where it goes from there."

It can take players years to fully absorb Reid's vast offensive playbook, especially given that it changes from week to week and year to year.

The current incarnation with its run-pass options and gadget plays is particularly overwhelming for new players, and asking Gordon to know all the nuances after just one week is ridiculous.

But the Chiefs figure to have a package of plays that Gordon is able to understand for their AFC title game rematch with Buffalo. And it helps Gordon's cause that some of the terminology is the same as what he once learned in Cleveland.

"He's a tremendous guy. You can tell he loves playing football," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. "He loves being here. Loves being part of this locker room. And the talent you can just see, how fast he is, how big he is, how good he gets in and out of cuts. We'll try to speed him up as quickly as possible and utilize his skillset."

That's what is taking place on the field. Away from the field, the Chiefs are trying to welcome Gordon into a locker room that is among the most closely knit in the league, and one that will be expected to keep him on the right path.

"He has those Texas ties so we've talked about the Astros, going to Baylor, stuff like that," Mahomes said, "and seeing how humble the guy is, he wants to be here. Wants to be part of this locker room. I'm sure he'll want to continue that."