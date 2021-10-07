Chris Young concert in Little Rock canceled

The Chris Young concert scheduled for October 21 at the First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock has been canceled, according to Ticketmaster.

According to the Ticketmaster page, the event organizer had to cancel the country music concert. No reason for the cancellation was provided on the event webpage.

"The decision was made by the artist and they didn’t immediately offer a reason," said Curtis Pinkerton, director of marketing for River Concerts. He added that Little Rock was not the only date impacted by cancellations.

For people who purchased a ticket to the show, no action is required to obtain a refund, according to the event webpage. The money will automatically be issued to patrons' method of payment once the event organizer receives the funds, the website states.

Young has been a country music staple since the 2006 release of his eponymous debut album. His hits include "Gettin' You Home (The Black Dress Song)," "Tomorrow," "You," and "Famous Friends," a duet with Kane Brown released late last year.