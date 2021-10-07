College board puts off vote on building fund

A resolution that would advance Southeast Arkansas College's plan for a new student center and residential area is awaiting a vote to be submitted to the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Members of SEARK's board of trustees Wednesday tabled a vote until another special meeting at a date to be determined. Some trustees said they weren't given enough time before Wednesday to review the details in a resolution that would allow the college to issue $45 million in bonds toward construction, pending a housing feasibility study.

The details in the resolution are not final, but the figure is higher than the $36 million total that was most recently projected during September's regular trustee meeting.

Heartsill Ragon III of consulting firm Gill, Ragon, Owen, P.A. explained the resolution must be placed on the coordinating board agenda, as required by statute, before SEARK can take action. The coordinating board next meets Oct. 29, and Ragon added members of that body gave the college an extension to have the resolution approved. Trustees asked Ragon to convince the coordinating board to allow them a few extra days so they can fully review the document.

"We've got to have time," trustee Marc Oudin said while expressing frustration over the timing in which the special meeting was called, which was less than 24 hours before Wednesday morning's meeting.

While trustee Paul Bennett asked for more time to review as well, he made clear he did not want the college to back out of the project.

A delay in submitting the resolution to the coordinating board, however, would possibly mean the next available date that could happen would be Jan. 29, Ragon cautioned board members.

"The big concern is the cost of construction and getting the products for construction," Dee Brown of architectural firm The P3 Group said. "We're hoping to have the project completed online and on time for the beginning of the semester rather than in the middle of the term."

The buildings are projected to open before the fall 2023 term, Brown said.

"I think we should at least be on the same page," he said. "We are operating in good faith that the project can move forward."

Brown said the $45 million figure would only give trustees another option whether to expand the project from the planned 316 residential units up to 600, as outlined in the resolution.

"If it is feasible to build more units than what we have, then the board has that option," Brown explained. To not increase the number of units or dollar figure would be to hold the college to the original plan, he added.

The feasibility study, however, would take about 120 days, Brown said after the Sept. 8 meeting.

SEARK President Steven Bloomberg reported the college has $8 million in equity to contribute to the project, including the $3 million it received in American Recovery Plan funding from Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson. Bloomberg reiterated a point from the September meeting that total could increase to $13 million or $14 million through additional corporate donations.