COLLEGE GOLF: Arkansas teams sweep Blessings event

JOHNSON -- Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira took a deep breath, lined up his club and gave the ball a ride from 225 yards out on the 13th hole at The Blessings Golf Club.

All it took was one swing for the junior from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

"I'm still shocked," Fernandez De Oliveira said. "I hit a really good shot, and then I heard all the people over there yelling and cheering. I was just immediately in shock.

"I will always remember that moment."

It was the first hole-in-one of his career, putting a cherry on top of a dominant tournament from the Hogs.

The feat captured how the event went for both the University of Arkansas men's and women's golf teams, completing a clean sweep of the 2021 Blessings Collegiate Invitational championships.

Brooke Matthews (Rogers) defended her crown from a year ago, going 4-under 212 over the three-round stroke-play tournament. Despite three bogeys in the final round, Matthews kept enough composure to protect the BCI title.

"I didn't have quite my best game today but was able to play smart and finish it off," she said. "I was lucky to have such a good team with me all playing well. They brought me right back up when I got down a couple of times. We've got a good team, and we're just ready to keep using the momentum through the rest of the season."

After trailing UCLA by six strokes after the first 18 holes, the Razorbacks out-shot the runner-up Bruins by 25 strokes over the final two rounds to win in commanding fashion.

Junior Julia Gregg led the Razorbacks on Wednesday shooting a 4-under 68. The Razorbacks finished the event with a 9-under 855.

"This is really special," Arkansas women's Coach Shauna Taylor said. "It just reminds me that there are so many different ways to win. Today was a little bit tougher for Brooke who was struggling a little bit, but to see the other girls step up in that moment made me really proud.

"To win at home in front of our fans and families is tremendous. Kudos to our team's hard work and the time they've been putting in on and off the golf course.

In the men's division, Luke Long (Fayetteville) secured the individual medal by posting an 11-under 205 over the 54 holes. The championship didn't come without any drama.

After Fernandez De Oliveira's ace, it looked as if he might surpass Long for the title.

"There was absolutely some friendly competition there," Long said with a smile on his face. "I wasn't really sure in the moment where I was standing with Mateo on the board but knew he had some really good rounds going."

Long ultimately secured the win by responding with an eagle on the par-5 15th hole, something he and Fernandez De Oliveira celebrated.

"I was just so excited for him making that ace, but he was just as excited for me to make the eagle on 15. He was the first one there to come give me a slap and tell me congrats.

The duo finished first and second place, separated by three strokes.

As a team, Arkansas ran away from the field. Segundo Oliva Pinto shot 2-under 70 and Wil Gibson went even-par to help the team to an overall 7-under 281 on the final round.

The Hogs completed the invitational 13 strokes ahead of second-place Arizona, posting an 18-under 846.

"To win a tournament with this caliber of teams is big," Arkansas men's Coch Brad McMakin said. "We got a little bit behind the 8-ball today early on, but the guys stepped up and really played some good golf. This was a phenomenal event, and I'm just happy for our team."

More News Blessings Collegiate Tournament At The Blessings Golf Course, Johnson Women Team Scores Arkansas;295-274-286—855 UCLA;289-291-294—874 Texas Tech;306-282-293— 881 Arizona;308-292-289—889 Ole Miss;309-298-295—902 T6. Louisville;303-295-308—906 T6. Illinois;305-305-296—906 Houston;305-297-307—909 North Carolina;312-295-309—916 10.Tennessee;320-298-310—928 Individual Brooke Matthews, Arkansas;72-66-74—212 T2. Alessia Nobilio, UCLA;69-72-75—216 T2. Cory Lopez, Arkansas;73-69-74—216 T4. Kajal Mistry, Arkansas; 76-71-70 —217 T4. Gala Dumez, Texas Tech; 76-71-70—217 T4. Linyu Dong, Texas Tech;77-69-71—217 T4. Ty Akabane, UCLA;74-72-71—217 T4. Annie Kim, Houston;73-69-75—217 T9. Miriam Ayora, Arkansas;74-68-76—218 T9. Hana Ryskova, Louisville;71-74-73—218 Men Team Scores Arkansas;278-287-281—846 Arizona;291-286-282—859 Ole Miss;285-282-294—861 T4. Tennessee;288-281-294—863 T4. North Carolina;292-282-289—863 T4. Illinois;286-280-297—863 Texas Tech;289-292-286—867 Lousiville;297-286-295—878 UCLA;293-289-297—879 Houston;303-299-294—896 Individual Luke Long, Arkansas;67-67-71—205 T2. Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira, Arkansas;69-71-68—208 T2. Chase Sienkiewicz, Arizona;69-68-71—208 T4. Spencer Cross, Tennessee;71-68-70—209 T4. Piercen Hunt, Illinois;69-69-71—209 T6. Ryan Gerard, North Carolina;76, 69, 65 —210 T6. Jackson Suber, Ole Miss;73-65-72—210 Tyler Johnson, Tennessee;71-69-72—212 T9. Austin Greaser, North Carolina;69-69-75—213 T9. Jiri Zuska, Louisville;69, 69, 75 –213 T9. Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech; 72, 71, 70— 213