Curran named Farmington homecoming queen

FARMINGTON — Farmington High School celebrated 2021 homecoming festivities on Friday night, prior to the football game against Vilonia.

Following the introduction of all members of the court and their escorts, Senior Rylee Lynae Curran was announced as the 2021 Farmington Homecoming Queen.

The 2021 Farmington High School Homecoming Court:

Sophomore Maid Marylauren Bradley, daughter of Daniel and Brooke Bradley, was escorted by her father, Daniel Bradley.

Sophomore Maid Layla Watkins, daughter of Chris Watkins and Cassady Watkins, was escorted by her grandfather, Gary Lunson.

Junior Maid Zoe Nix, daughter of Kim and Blake Cook and the late Bill Nix, was escorted by her step father, Blake Cook.

Junior Maid Emma Grace Ortiz, daughter of Noel and Angela Ortiz, was escorted by her father, Noel Ortiz.

Junior Maid Faith Thomason, daughter of Scott and Corey Thomason, was escorted by her father, Scott Thomason.

Senior Queen Candidate Kate Allyn Cox, daughter of Brandi Blackmon and Lance Cox, was escorted by her brother, Hayes Cox.

Curran, daughter of Ron Curran and the late Shelly Rae Curran, was escorted by her father, Ron Curran.

Senior Queen Candidate Anna Johnson, daughter of Chuck and Lisa Johnson, was escorted by her father, Chuck Johnson.

Senior Queen Candidate Kaylee Jones, daughter of Dawna and Shannon Jones, was escorted by her father, Shannon Jones.

Evie Scrivner, daughter of Clint and Breanna Scrivner, served as an attendant, carrying the crown on a pillow.

Tripp Eldridge, son of J.R. and Audrey Eldridge, served as an attendant, carrying the football.