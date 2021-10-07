Marriage Licenses

Morgan Marlatt, 26, and Jacob Gordon, 25, both of Sherwood.

Michael Fuller, 58, and Toni Moreci, 51, both of Mabelvale.

Jewell Lowe, 57, and Sherry Smith, 57, both of Sherwood.

Amber Thurman, 31, and Jonathan Dixon, 28, both of Ward.

Alexander Curry, 21, and Brianna Sanders, 22, both of Sherwood.

Joseph Howard, 46, and Kimberly Brandy, 48, both of Sherwood.

Darrell Lowe, 31, and Taylor Walicki, 27, both of Sherwood.

Ted Upshaw, 54, and Amy Pierce, 48, both of Little Rock.

James Pate, 48, and Shannon Henson, 42, both of North Little Rock.

Jose Fuentes Campos, 24, and Priscilla Castellon Morales, 25, both of Southaven, Miss.

John Davis, 53, and Carol Jones, 53, both of Maumelle.

Stephen Flanigan, 24, and Haley Hood, 24, both of Little Rock.

Joe Ryburn, 32, and Kurrine Montgomery, 30, both of Little Rock.

Terika Grant, 27, and Justin Johnson, 27, both of Jacksonville.

Jessica Pingrey, 36, and Marcus Hosford, 37, both of Little Rock.

Samantha Davidson, 40, and Reginald Davis, 48, both of Jacksonville.

Jaelan Adams, 21, and Charles Maddox, 23, both of Little Rock.

Meenaz Budhwani, 39, and Faiyaz Damani, 34, both of Little Rock.

Mitchell Moore, 27, of Roland, and Mariah Richardson, 23, of Quitman.

Stellavoula Coleman, 39, and Donnell Robinson, 46, both of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

21-3316 Mary Isenman v. Essam Eid.

21-3322 Wes Lacewell v. Amber Lacewell.

21-3323 Elizabeth Tims v. Jalnotho Tims.

21-3324 Brittney Moore v. Kyran Moore.

21-3326 Yolanda Perrymond v. Aaron Perrymond.

21-3327 Jeanie Stormes v. Clifford Stormes.

21-3328 Aimee Colmery v. Daniel McRaven.

21-3329 Jie Jiang v. Feng Chen.

GRANTED

21-1027 Georgia House v. Johnathan Graydon.

21-1442 Dontisa Ibekwe v. Devorik Barbee.

21-1515 Adama Issah v. Saeed Bancie.

21-2075 Kim Kegley v. Kevin Kegley.

21-2345 Anita Walker v. Michael Walker.

21-2741 Kimberly Champion v. Randall Champion.

21-2759 Graham Beard v. Amy Beard.

21-2800 Elizabeth J. Brown v. Michael A. Brown.

21-2982 Brittney Meginnes v. Scott Meginnes.