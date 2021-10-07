Ex-Hog promoted at Mizzou

Al Davis, the former University of Arkansas defensive lineman and graduate assistant coach, has been promoted to defensive line coach at Missouri this week in the wake of Tennessee's 62-24 victory over the Tigers.

Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz fired Jethro Franklin as defensive line coach and moved up Davis -- who had been a defensive analyst -- after the Vols rushed for 458 yards.

The Tigers rank last among 130 FBS teams in run defense, allowing an average of 308.4 rushing yards.

"After reviewing the tape, the first five games, it was clear to me that there was a disconnect at the line of scrimmage and I believed that change was needed," Drinkwitz said. "Jethro is a good coach, he is a man of character, but for whatever reason it didn't work out and wasn't the right fit.

"The timing is not good, but I believe it was necessary and needed to occur and so I made the decision. It was my decision, my decision alone and I made that decision to move forward in a different direction in the defensive line."

Davis played for the Razorbacks from 2009-12 and was a team captain as a senior. He played in 49 games and made 78 tackles.

"Excited about Al Davis and the new voice stepping forward," Drinkwitz said. "A former SEC player and a team captain, a guy who I think knows defensive line play, can really get these guys going in the right direction for the remaining contests we have.

"Al is a strong, charismatic leader. He has a great work ethic, instant credibility from his time playing in the SEC, performing at a high level in the SEC. He's coached at a high level and I think he'll do well."

Drinkwitz said he got to know Davis starting in 2013 when he was a volunteer coach at Fayetteville High School before returning to Arkansas as a graduate assistant from 2014-16.

Davis, from College Park, Ga., became Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College's co-defensive coordinator from 2017-19 and was Illinois' defensive line coach in 2020 for Coach Lovie Smith.

When Smith was fired -- and replaced by Bret Bielema, the former Arkansas coach from 2013-17 -- Davis landed at Missouri.

"I've been impressed with Al ever since I've been around him," Drinkwitz said. "I've developed a relationship with him over an extended period of time.

"I know he'll do a good job of connecting with our guys in helping them grow as players and as people.

"He's a connector. That's why I'm excited about him being able to put his stamp on this team moving forward."

Drinkwitz grew up in Alma and coached at Alma and Springdale before breaking into the college ranks as a quality control coach at Auburn in 2010.

"I have a couple of old high school coaching buddies that knew Al and had connected me with him," Drinkwitz said. "And he's one of those persistent guys who would always text me and stayed in touch with me."

O-line woes

LSU has experienced problems in a lot of areas this season, but among the Tigers' most glaring issues is offensive line play.

The Tigers are averaging 70.6 rushing yards to rank 128th nationally. They also have allowed 11 sacks to rank 73rd.

This isn't what Tigers Coach Ed Orgeron had in mind when he hired Brad Davis from Arkansas in June to be his offensive line coach and replace James Cregg, who was fired and is suing LSU for breach of contract after the school said he violated NCAA rules.

Orgeron said this week that the offensive line has suffered from a lack of continuity going back to training camp when players were in and out of the lineup because of injuries.

"Listen, we lost our offensive line coach -- this is not an excuse, it's a fact -- in the middle of the summer," Orgeron said. "[Davis] comes in and he's a great coach, but there's a different style, there's some different techniques.

"Our guys are veteran players, but they've got to get used to that."

The Tigers rushed 25 times for 33 yards in losing to Auburn at home 24-19 last week.

Excluding LSU quarterback Max Johnson being sacked three times for 19 yards in losses, the Tigers' rushing totals were still awful -- 22 carries for 52 yards.

"We need to be more committed to the run," Orgeron said. "We're doing some different things this week hopefully that can help us with the run.

"Obviously having a new coach in the middle of the summer teaching different things could affect stuff, but it shouldn't be to the extent that we're not very good running the ball. That should not be a factor."

The good news for Davis is that he signed a three-year contract with an average salary of $830,000 at LSU and he'll be owed the balance of the deal if he's fired without cause.

Leach loves Kyle Field

Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach improved to 4-2 in games at Texas A&M's Kyle Field with the Bulldogs' 26-22 victory over the Aggies last week.

Leach was 3-2 at Texas A&M during his tenure as Texas Tech's coach and is now 1-0 at Kyle Field with the Bulldogs.

"It's always good to win at Kyle Field, and I've done it more than most people have, so it's awesome," Leach said. "You don't get better than College Station for a game-day environment."

Kentucky fines

Kentucky has paid the SEC $375,000 in fines for fans rushing the field three times since 2014.

The fine was $250,000 when fans came down from the stands and celebrated on Kroger Field after the Wildcats beat Florida 20-13 on Saturday night for their first home victory over the Gators since 1986.

Kentucky was fined $100,000 in 2018 when fans stormed the field after a 28-7 victory over No. 14 Mississippi State.

The first fine for Kentucky of $25,000 was for fans going on the field in 2014 after the Wildcats beat South Carolina 45-38.

At the 2015 SEC spring meetings, school presidents and chancellors voted to increase a first-time fine for fans going onto the field -- which is considered a safety issue -- from $25,000 to $50,000 with a second offense being $100,000.

The most a school will be fined is $250,000 for third and future offenses.

Arkansas was fined $100,000 earlier this season for fans storming the field after the Razorbacks beat Texas 40-21. Arkansas was fined $25,000 in 2014 when the Razorbacks beat LSU 17-0 to end a 17-game SEC losing streak.

Fines paid by SEC schools for violating the field policy go to the conference's post-graduate scholarship fund.

Stingley has procedure

LSU junior All-American cornerback Derek Stingley underwent a procedure for a left foot injury Wednesday and is out indefinitely, the school announced.

The foot has been bothering Stingley since preseason camp. He aggravated the injury in practice and has missed the previous two games.

"I'm doing all that I can to return to the field as soon as possible," Stingley said in a news release. "I want to finish out the season with my teammates, and I will do everything I can to get healthy so that I will be able to play again this year."

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron said it's been a nagging injury.

"We just need to play it by ear," Orgeron said. "We don't know when he'll be back, or if he will be back.

"Obviously if he can come back, we'll be happy. If not, we'll have to carry on."

Sophomore Dwight McGlothern will continue to start in Stingley's place.

Kirby wants more

Georgia leads the nation in scoring defense (4.6 points per game) and total defense (176.8 yards) and has outscored Vanderbilt and Arkansas 99-0 the last two games.

Opponents have scored 23 points in five games against the Bulldogs, and seven of those resulted from an interception return by Alabama-Birmingham.

But Coach Kirby Smart is far from satisfied.

"We've got to force more turnovers," Smart said. "We've got to tackle better, especially on the perimeter and in the secondary. And we've got to do a much better job of gap control up front."

Flags galore

When it came to penalties, Florida had a worse game at Kentucky than Arkansas did at Georgia last week.

The Gators were penalized 15 times for 115 yards compared to 13 for 101 by the Razorbacks.

Florida was called for eight false-start penalties, with each of its starting offensive linemen drawing at least one flag.

Carolina defense gets offensive

South Carolina's defense has scored three touchdowns this season -- all on interception returns.

David Spaulding had a 74-yard interception return against Troy quarterback Taylor Powell -- a former Fayetteville High School standout -- in the Gamecocks' 23-14 victory last week.

Damani Staley had a 63-yard interception return for a touchdown against Eastern Illinois in a 46-0 victory and Jordan Bucher had a 61-yarder against East Carolina in a 20-17 victory.

The interception returns have been big for South Carolina considering the Gamecocks have scored just nine touchdowns on offense.

"I can't stress it enough how huge it is," South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer said of the defensive touchdowns. "Whatever the word is that's bigger than 'huge,' that's what it is."

Humongous sounds appropriate.

SEC TOP TO BOTTOM

Rank(prev);record;comment

1(1);Alabama;5-0;Jimbo welcomes Nick to Aggieland

2(2);Georgia;5-0;Defense continues to be dominating

3(8);Kentucky;5-0;First win over Florida at home since 1986

4(4);Arkansas;4-1;Needs to bounce back at Ole Miss

5(5);Ole Miss;3-1;You know Corral will be ready for Hogs

6(3);Florida;3-2;Figures to take out frustration on Vandy

7(7);Auburn;4-1;First win at LSU since 1999

8(10);Mississippi State;3-2;Open date before Alabama game

9(9);LSU;3-2;Tough road trip to Kentucky

10(6);Texas A&M;3-2;Aggies could have 3-game losing streak

11(12)Tennessee;3-2;Heupel enjoys Mizzou homecoming

12(13)South Carolina;3-2;Looking for first SEC win at Tennessee

13(11);Missouri;3-2;North Texas at home to get back on track

14(14);Vanderbilt;2-3;Will try to survive The Swamp

PLAYER TO WATCH

Will Anderson, Soph., OLB, Alabama, 6-4, 240

Anderson figures to present plenty of problems for Texas A&M's offense when the Aggies play the No. 1 Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Anderson leads the nation with 11 tackles for losses, totaling 37 yards. He has at least one tackle for loss in all five games this season, with a career-high 3.5 at Florida.

Including last season, Anderson has 20.5 tackles for losses of 85 yards. He got rolling for the Tide in the second part of last season after having one tackle for lost yards in his first six games.

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn, 2:30 p.m. Central, CBS

WHERE Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala.

RECORDS Georgia 5-0, Auburn 4-1

LINE Georgia is favored by 15 1/2 points

Georgia, which is 16-4 against Auburn the previous 20 years, will look to continue that trend on Saturday.

Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels is questionable because of a lat injury, but senior Stetson Bennett has filled in well and Georgia continues to rely heavily on its defense.

Bennett is 5-2 as a starter over the last two seasons, including Georgia's 37-0 victory over Arkansas last week. He made his first start against Auburn last season and passed for 240 yards in the Tigers' 27-6 victory.

The Tigers will need a big game from quarterback Bo Nix, who worked miracles in making big plays on fourth down in their 24-19 victory at LSU last week, to have a shot to upset Georgia.

BY THE NUMBERS

371.2 -- SEC-leading yards in total offense average for Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers.

50-2 -- Nick Saban's record in road games as Alabama's coach. The losses were at South Carolina in 2010 and at Ole Miss in 2014.

1932 -- The last season Missouri gave up as many as 62 points in a home game before Tennessee beat the Tigers 62-24 last Saturday at Faurot Field. It was the most points Missouri had allowed at home since a 65-0 loss to Texas on Oct. 8, 1932.

55 -- Tackles by LSU linebacker Damone Clark

OVERHEARD

"There's no depth chart."

-- Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz on Tuesday in reference to every position being up for competition this week after Tennessee beat the Tigers 62-24.

"You respect what they do. I don't think we're in awe of them."

-- Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher on playing No. 1 Alabama.

"We've got a lot of things to fix here at LSU."

-- LSU Coach Ed Orgeron on the Tigers' 3-2 start.

Al Davis

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)