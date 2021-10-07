Get to know: 2024 Arkansas target Dallas Thomas

Little Rock Parkview sophomore wingman Dallas Thomas is one of the top 2024 prospects in the nation.
The Arkansas target visited Fayetteville for the Hogs’ football game against Texas on Sept. 11.
Thomas has more than 10 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas Tech, Illinois, St John’s, TCU, Houston, Texas A&M and others.
ESPN rates Thomas a high 4-star prospect, the No. 9 small forward and No. 23 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.
Nickname: Slim
School: LR Parkview
Height: 6-8
Weight: 170
Position: Wing
I like Arkansas because: the fan love is crazy and I grew up watching them
I plan to major in: chemical engineering
I'm the player I am because: my work ethic and my god given abilities
Best basketball moment: Peach Jam experience
Favorite video game: nba 2k
Favorite NBA player: Kevin Durant
Favorite NBA team: Los Angelas Lakers
Favorite workout music: King Von or Rod Wave
Favorite movie: Friday
Must watch TV show: Stranger Things
My mom is always on me to: stay locked in
List two pet peeves: thieves and bad work ethics
Favorite food: chicken wings
I will never eat: brussel sprouts
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick fil-A because the food is great and the customer service
Favorite junk food: cookies
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: probably one of my close friends
Favorite animal and why: Tiger because it has that killer mentality
My hidden talent is: playing the drums
My dream date would be: Skylar Diggins Smith
Hobbies: video games and basketball
The one thing I could not live without is: my phone
If you were a super-hero, what powers would you have: the ability to go back in time
Role model and why: Kevin Durant because of basketball and his mindset and my dad because of what he does for me and my family and how he pushes me to be the best I can be
Three words to describe me: funny, laid-back and calm
People would be surprised that I: am left handed but shoot with my right hand