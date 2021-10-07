Get to know: 2024 Arkansas target Dallas Thomas

Little Rock Parkview sophomore wingman Dallas Thomas is one of the top 2024 prospects in the nation.

The Arkansas target visited Fayetteville for the Hogs’ football game against Texas on Sept. 11.

Thomas has more than 10 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas Tech, Illinois, St John’s, TCU, Houston, Texas A&M and others.

ESPN rates Thomas a high 4-star prospect, the No. 9 small forward and No. 23 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

Nickname: Slim

School: LR Parkview

Height: 6-8

Weight: 170

Position: Wing

I like Arkansas because: the fan love is crazy and I grew up watching them

I plan to major in: chemical engineering

I'm the player I am because: my work ethic and my god given abilities

Best basketball moment: Peach Jam experience

Favorite video game: nba 2k

Favorite NBA player: Kevin Durant

Favorite NBA team: Los Angelas Lakers

Favorite workout music: King Von or Rod Wave

Favorite movie: Friday

Must watch TV show: Stranger Things

My mom is always on me to: stay locked in

List two pet peeves: thieves and bad work ethics

Favorite food: chicken wings

I will never eat: brussel sprouts

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick fil-A because the food is great and the customer service

Favorite junk food: cookies

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: probably one of my close friends

Favorite animal and why: Tiger because it has that killer mentality

My hidden talent is: playing the drums

My dream date would be: Skylar Diggins Smith

Hobbies: video games and basketball

The one thing I could not live without is: my phone

If you were a super-hero, what powers would you have: the ability to go back in time

Role model and why: Kevin Durant because of basketball and his mindset and my dad because of what he does for me and my family and how he pushes me to be the best I can be

Three words to describe me: funny, laid-back and calm

People would be surprised that I: am left handed but shoot with my right hand