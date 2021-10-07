Getting it straight

Frederick D. Gentry is an applicant to fill the vacant Little Rock Ward 1 seat. Gentry's first name was misspelled in articles in Monday's and Wednesday's editions.

An article Wednesday about the commutation of the sentence of first-degree murderer Alvin Williams called the murder victim, Ron Henry Jr., a “self-described gang member” without attribution. According to court records, witnesses and Williams told police Henry claimed to be a member of the Bloods gang when Williams and another man approached him outside a Little Rock home in March 1994.