Governor set to pardon 2 PB men

Gov. Asa Hutchinson intends to grant two of his 15 pardons to Pine Bluff men, according to a news release.

Keenan Camp was convicted of Class Y felony manufacturing crystal methamphetamine, Class B felony possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to manufacture crystal meth, criminal Class A felony attempt to manufacture a controlled substance and Class D felony possession with the intent to manufacture, in Cleveland and Jefferson counties, all in 2002.

Terry W. Gossett was convicted of Class A misdemeanor theft of property, Class B felony residential burglary, Class B felony theft of property and Class C felony second-degree battery, all in Jefferson County in 1997.

No law enforcement objections were launched against Camp's application, but a sheriff's objection was raised against Gossett.

"The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements, and paid all fines related to their sentences," according to a news release from Hutchinson's office. "There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken."