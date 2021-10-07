'Hamilton' coming to Little Rock's Robinson Center in February; tickets go on sale Oct. 18

Single tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 18 for the Angelica National Tour of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “Hamilton,” which will be at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall from Feb. 8-20.

Tickets, priced at $49 to $149 with a select number of $249 premium seats, will be available via Ticketmaster.com or CelebrityAttractions.com, and at the Robinson Center Box Office, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. Tickets may also be ordered by phone at (501) 244-8800 starting Oct. 19.

There is a nine-ticket maximum. There will be a lottery for $10 seats, with 40 of those available for each performance. Lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement.