Home Depot teams up with Walmart's delivery service

Walmart Inc.'s delivery service GoLocal has teamed with Home Depot as its first retail client.

The companies said in a joint news release Wednesday that Walmart GoLocal gives Home Depot customers another option for same-day or next-day delivery on a variety of home improvement products.

Home Depot will initially offer Walmart GoLocal delivery in select markets, with a broader rollout by year's end. Customers will see this delivery option enabled at online checkout for eligible products.

Home Depot's 2,300 U.S. stores already offer scheduled delivery to homes and job sites, as well as pickup in-store, curbside or at lockers.

Walmart said in August that it started GoLocal to make its prodigious logistics capacity available to retailers of all sizes.

As a "white-label" service, delivery vehicles aren't marked with Walmart's logo. Delivery modes include Walmart's Spark Driver platform, electric vans, drones and autonomous vehicles.

GoLocal offers competitive pricing because of its operating model and existing delivery network, the Bentonville-based retailer said.