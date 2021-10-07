Happy birthday (Oct. 7): Your cosmic birthday present is a perspective shift and an awe-inspiring encounter. The way you choose to see things leads to more of the miraculous. Due to the improvements and projects you take on, you're one person at the start of 2022 and someone different at the close.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Not all inaction is alike. Doing nothing out of fear, laziness or confusion is very different from doing nothing because the best move is not to move. Today calls for disciplined inaction.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You offer your compassion to others so easily. Can you offer it more readily to yourself, too? All work and no play is an unkind approach. Relax and have fun. It's good for you and necessary to your well-being.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): No one becomes masterfully skilled overnight. What seems like it's happening in the spur of the moment is actually the culmination of hours of preparation. Be patient with yourself as you work on a new skill.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Partnerships that are closed off from the rest of the world will not have enough emotional oxygen to thrive. A friendship will be improved by shared experiences and outside influences. Stay open.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Accessible things will seem less interesting to you now because you crave challenge. Like a diver after pearls, you'll plunge the depths to search for what is truly rare and beautiful.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You've a specific knowledge and expertise best understood by those in the same area of interest. Your ideas are good. The people around you aren't necessarily qualified to judge.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Some of your reasons for doing what you do are mysterious even to you. That's normal. The most helpful move in your relationship with yourself will be to exchange all judgment for acceptance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The old way of thinking won't work for this new challenge. To see the way forward, you'll need to move away from the ideas that are so comfortable to you. The next turn must be made in faith.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Some bring out the best in you by way of their support, friendship and love. Others spur you to new heights from a place of competition or opposition. Either way, you only get better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There are plenty of people around who, with the slightest provocation, will be forthcoming with help, advice and more. But this time, you'll really get more interesting results by trying to figure it out on your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You will readily see how your mood affects the moods of others. Since making yourself happy will help everyone, what are you waiting for? Do the thing that will bring smiles all around.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You are seen in different ways by different people. Sometimes, you can shape this, but today, it's a bit out of your control. The best you can do is relax and be confident in your choices and it will all work out for the best.

VENUS GETS ADVENTUROUS

Venus in Sagittarius explodes our past understanding of what love is. The fiery energy will embolden the shy, illuminate unforeseen options and magnetize us to new locations and social circles. When Venus transits Sagittarius, nothing seems out of the league when it comes to love because love isn’t a sport; it’s an adventure.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “What is the significance of Pluto transiting one’s Saturn? That’s what’s going on with me now. I will soon graduate with my first bachelor’s degree and will move to pursue the new career. Of course, I am curious about everything (will I find the job I want, the home, love, etc.). My father died Jan. 20.”

A: For you, this conjunction represents big changes on many levels. Your career change, for instance, altering life’s goals, asking more of yourself and going after ambitious goals that may even, for now, seem utterly unrealistic. Getting out of long-term restrictions is also important during this transit, i.e., therapy, moving, distancing yourself from bad influences. You are taking all the right career steps, and I think you already know it will work out as in your most positive visualizations. Love comes when you are hitting your stride, comfortable in your job choice and feeling fabulous about your surroundings. I see a new flirtation for you and a few romantic options to explore. Fun times ahead!

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Simon Cowell and his young son Eric are working on a children’s book series called “Wishfits,” featuring an enchanted world of hybrid animals. In keeping with Cowell’s affinity for contests, the books will be co-authored by the winner of a writing competition. Born when the sun, Mercury and Mars were all in Libra, the sign of harmonious partnership, the tough judge has a natal chart that boasts good relationships in abundance.