Improvements for lake underway

Situated in Calhoun County near the Dallas and Cleveland county lines is Mike Knoedl/Tri-County Lake, a scenic 280-acre Arkansas Game and Fish Commission lake built in 1953.

The lake is undergoing improvements. The last time Tri-County saw a drawdown was in 2015, just a year before the lake was rechristened Mike Knoedl/Tri-County Lake on Dec. 12, 2016, to honor the retiring Arkansas Game and Fish Commission director at the time.

"It was the first lake constructed by AGFC in South Arkansas," according to a brief Game and Fish Commission history about the lake. "Most of the timber was left standing during construction but has since fallen, leaving a dense cover of stumps, making for excellent fish habitat. The lake is relatively shallow with an average depth approximately 3 feet and maximum depths of only 14 feet. Fourteen earthen fishing jetties protruding out from the north shore were constructed between 1963-1966 to improve bank fishing. Today the lake is most well-known for its abundance of crappie and sunfish as well as a nice bass population."

Andrew Yung, District 6 fisheries management biologist for the Game and Fish Commission, is in charge of the Tri-County Lake project.

A graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, he came to work with the commission eight years ago, starting out as assistant biologist before moving up to managing biologist for his district just over a year later.

"One of the primary reasons for this drawdown is aquatic vegetation control," he said of the current improvements.

Prior to draining the lake, floating flora had gotten so thick that it blocked boat access at many of the launch ramps.

"We spent a lot of funds on herbicides trying to eradicate water plants, but none of that works as well as a drawdown," he said.

"In addition, Tri-County has a large watershed, so that contributes greatly to silting. While silt is submerged in water, it remains fluffy. During a drawdown, it helps contribute to compaction. A compacted bottom is much better for fish nests. Fluffy sediment doesn't allow species like bream to form the bowl-shaped nests they utilize for eggs and also tends to cover the freshly laid roe suffocating them before maturity. We find much better spawn for several years following that fix," Yung said.

"There's also a big nutrient release when water returns to the dry lake bed," he said.

The vegetation that sprang up while water levels were down will rot in a submerged condition, which feeds the food chain from the tiniest fish all the way to the largest.

"We are also digging out between the jetties," Yung said. "Deepening those channels will help control aquatic plant growth and make for improved bank fishing."

"We're negotiating with contractors now to bring in a track hoe for that part of the project. As soon as the dirt work is done, we'll bring water levels back up. Once the lake is back to full pool, we'll begin our handicapped access improvements to the fishing pier. When we build a pier, it's required to be Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant. We're adding handicapped parking and a wheelchair ramp leading to the soon-to-be-widened pier," Yung said.

In addition to improvements to the lake body, the program has also put considerable effort into mulching the surrounding woodlands to make bank fishing more accessible.

"AGFC owns the lake, so it's all public property. Fishermen can walk and fish the entire waterside. We're working with the wildlife side of AGFC to provide future controlled burns around the lake to continue keeping the cleared underbrush in check," he said.

Yung addressed other efforts by Wildlife Management, saying: "While the water is down, we thought it would be a good idea to add some millet around the dry lake bed to improve the potential for water fowling. The idea was an afterthought in 2015, and it turned out to be too dry to do much good. This time, I called Wildlife immediately after we drained the lake and asked if they'd be interested in fly-over seeding. I thought, 'We're helping the fish folks; why not help out hunters as well?'" The millet has taken root and is doing well.

"With only so much food to go around," Yung said, "another big benefit of drawdown is concentration of fish so predator species can assist in thinning out the population. That allows for better fish growth. Fishing harvest is another good way to control fish health. If I see over-harvesting, we can control that with a slot limit. If there are too many fish, we can lift limits."

In conclusion, he added: "I'm excited to see all this done. It's a great fishery, and we'll expect to see a boom in fishing over the next several years. A variety of fish will start to range from 5 to 6 pounds, and there will be plenty of giant red-ears."

Contrary to popular rumor, no work is needed or is being done to spillway gates.