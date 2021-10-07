• Amber Kraft, a spokeswoman for Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve, said people are fascinated by grizzly bears, after one nicknamed Otis was declared the winner of "Fat Bear Week," an online competition that celebrates the bears' pre-hibernation weight gain from late June to October.

• Michael Van Nostrand, 54, of Davie, Fla., a convicted wildlife smuggler who still operates as a reptile dealer, was charged with illegal turtle trafficking after federal prosecutors said he used a network of "collectors" to gather wild freshwater turtles for sale.

• Nautica Turner, 26, accused of starting a 2020 fire that destroyed a downtown St. Louis convenience store during a protest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of conspiracy to commit arson.

• Prigi Arisandi, founder of an Indonesian group trying to reduce single-use plastics, said the group is trying to change public attitudes by opening a museum in Gresik built from 10,000 discarded plastic bottles, bags, straws and pieces of food packaging collected from rivers and beaches.

• Dragos Hornea, 26, a Romanian man accused of participating in a multistate ATM skimming scheme that netted hundreds of thousands of dollars from unsuspecting bank customers, pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy, federal prosecutors in Boston said.

• David Cox and Jeremy Engelman, both 26 and from Flint, Mich., face terrorism charges after being accused of shooting at a Michigan State Police helicopter as it hovered over a nature area while troopers were investigating a report of gunfire.

• Harold Saintes Jr., 52, of Franklin, La., a former U.S. Postal Service worker accused of opening several wrongly sent parcels in his office and keeping the contents, faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to mail theft, prosecutors said.

• Jay Allen Johnson, 65, of Delta Junction, Alaska, faces federal charges after he was accused of leaving a voice message threatening to hire an assassin to kill U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and another, unnamed, senator, federal prosecutors said.

• Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, said he made a mistake and apologized for going on vacation rather than participating in events planned on a day meant to honor Indigenous survivors of Canada's troubled residential school system.