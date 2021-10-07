Jefferson Regional, Kentucky health care provider to build 76-bed hospital

​​​​​Jefferson Regional hospital announced Thursday it will be partnering with a Kentucky health care provider in building and operating a 40-bed freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital that will also include an additional 36 behavioral health beds, according to a news release.

The new facility "will provide inpatient rehabilitation services for adults who have experienced a loss of function or disability due to stroke, brain injury, spinal code injury, neurological disorders, orthopaedic surgery and other conditions. Featuring all private rooms, the rehabilitation section of the hospital will provide intense, interdisciplinary rehabilitation therapies and medical care to improve patients’ functional independence and help them return home," stated the release.

The facility’s behavioral unit will treat adults and seniors with mental health and substance use disorders that deal with alcohol and drugs, anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and other behavioral health problems, according to the release.

The new hospital "will replace and increase the number of existing acute rehabilitation and behavioral health beds currently operating at Jefferson Regional," stated the release. "Kindred has managed the hospital’s rehab unit for the past 28 years."

Brian Thomas, president and CEO at Jefferson Regional, said the Pine Bluff hospital has had a good relationship with Kindred, and he said he looks forward to working with Kindred on the new project.

"The need for rehab services continues to grow, and our most recent Community Needs Assessment indicated that there was a lack of mental and behavioral health resources in Southeast Arkansas," he said in the news release. "As a result, we are very enthusiastic about the opportunity to reach even more people through this joint venture.”

Jason Zachariah, president and CEO of Kindred Healthcare, was equally complimentary of his association with Jefferson Regional over the years.

“We have been privileged to be Jefferson Regional’s rehabilitation partner for nearly three decades and are excited to partner with them in this new joint venture,” he said, according to the news release. “Because of the tremendous work done over the years by the clinical staff of both organizations, we are able to continue to provide even greater access in Southeast Arkansas to much needed rehabilitation and behavioral health services.”

A specific location for the new hospital has not been announced. The facility is anticipated to open in 2023.