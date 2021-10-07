ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: 'Jurassic Quest' returns for 'dinomite' weekend

Entertainment options in Arkansas this weekend:

FUN

'Jurassic Quest'

More than 100 "photorealistic" dinosaurs make up "Jurassic Quest," 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday at the Statehouse Convention Center, Markham and Main streets, Little Rock.

The show includes dinosaur-theme rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a "Triceratots" soft play area, face painting, bounce houses and inflatable attractions (socks required), photo opportunities and an "Ancient Oceans" exhibit that includes a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon.

Tickets, for a timed arrival window, are $19-$22 (lower prices are for off-peak hours), $18-$20 for senior citizens, free for children under 2; $33-$36 for kids with unlimited rides (includes re-entry). Activity tickets on site are $5; premium activities (face painting and green-screen photo) are $15. Visit jurassicquest.com/events/little-rock-ar.

Military vehicles

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History hosts its annual Vintage Vehicle Military Show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday on the parade ground behind the museum, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock. The show will feature jeeps and other vehicles from the Arkansas Military Vehicle Preservation Association and the West Tennessee Military Vehicle Collectors Club. WW2 Re-enactors of Arkansas will supply World War II living-history characters. Admission, ice cream and water, provided by Bluebell Ice Cream and Premium Refreshment Services, respectively, are free. A food truck will also be on-site. Call (501) 376-4602.

MUSIC

Quartet in residence

The Ivalas Quartet — (from left) Aimee McAnulty, viola; Tiani Butts and Reuben Kebede, violins; and Pedro Sanchez, cello — are in residence today and Friday at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

The Ivalas Quartet — Reuben Kebede and Tiani Butts, violin; Aimee McAnulty, viola; and Pedro Sanchez, cello — will be in residence today Thursday and Friday at the the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The residency includes a concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday in UCA's Reynolds Performance Hall. The program: the "String Quartet No. 67" in F major, op. 77, No. 2, by Franz Josef Haydn; the second movement, "Lyric," from the "String Quartet No. 1" by George Walker; "Warmth of Other Suns" by Carlos Simon; and the "String Quartet No. 12" in E-flat Major, op. 127, by Ludwig van Beethoven. Admission is free.

On Thursday, the quartet offers a string quartet masterclass, 3-5 p.m.; a solo instrument masterclass, 7-8:30 p.m.; and a discussion, 8:45-9:30 p.m., all in the Snow Fine Arts Recital Hall.

Visit uca.edu/cahss/artists-in-residence.

Wild sax

Jazz saxophonist and Little Rock native Merlon Devine solos with a five-piece band for "Music in the Wild," 7 p.m. Friday in the Butler Gazebo at Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock. Take blankets, chairs and a mask when social distancing is not possible and for use in indoor facilities; concessions will be available for donations. If it rains, the concert moves to either Wildwood's Pavilion or to the Cabe Festival Theatre. Tickets are $25. Visit web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10836635.

Coterie recital

Six pianists will provide performances for the Little Rock Musical Coterie's first in-person meeting in many months, 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., Little Rock. Kay Lindley and Nancy Griffin will perform George Gershwin's "Fascinating Rhythm." Jeanette Hamilton and Jean Silva will play two Scott Joplin works — "Non Pareil" and "Gladiolus Rag." And Kristin Duckworth and Janine Reeves Tiner will play four movements of the "Dolly Suite," op. 56, by Gabriel Faure. Admission is free. Call (501) 940-1562 or email nxhakutani@ualr.edu.

FILM

'Rocky Horror'

Jonesboro's Foundation of Arts will screen "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. It's part of the "Strand Movie Series at the Forum," and the venue was originally the Strand Movie Theater. Doors open at 6:30, with a costume contest at 7 p.m. The film is rated R (ages 17 and up). Admission is $20 (including an interactive prop bag — no outside props permitted), plus $5 if you plan to enter the costume contest. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

COMEDY

Cowboy Bill

Cowboy comedian William Lee Martin, on his "All American Mutt" tour, headlines shows at 8 p.m. today, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday at the Loony Bin Comedy Club in the Breckenridge Village Shopping Center, 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road at Interstate 430, Little Rock. Admission to the special-engagement shows are 18 and older. Tickets are $15 today, $20 Friday-Saturday, Call (501) 228-5555 or visit tinyurl.com/zea8e3cr.

ART

Printmaking and glass

On Saturday, "Second Saturday Family FunDay," 1-3 p.m. at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, focuses on printmaking. Admission is free. Sponsor is the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation. And glass-smith Olivia Valentine will lead a Minecraft-inspired lampworking workshop for kids 12-17, 1-4 p.m. at the center's The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Students will learn to safely craft with a glass-melting torch to create in-game items such as ender pearls and mushrooms. Cost is $90, $80 for center members. Visit the registration portal at asc701.org/youth-classes. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

ETC.

Greek to me?

Madeline Miller, author of two bestselling novels set in ancient Greece, "The Song of Achilles" and "Circe," will discuss "Homer's Women: Secret Stories of Women in the 'Iliad' and 'Odyssey'" via Zoom for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Cooper Lecture Series, 6 p.m. today. "Admission" is free; register at tinyurl.com/5c9t5yck.

Dunbar remembered

"Black School Excellence: The Legacy of Dunbar," artifacts from the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center collection and the National Dunbar and Horace Alumni Associations, opens with a 5:30-7:30 p.m. reception (with live music and light refreshments) today at the center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock. Portions of the reception will be livestreamed on the center's Facebook page, including opening remarks at 5:30 p.m.

The center categorizes the exhibition focusing on education at Little Rock's Dunbar High School in the first half of the 20th century as "a reimagining of [its] first permanent exhibition, 'Your Guiding Hand: Little Rock's Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, 1929-1955,'" which had been on display from 2008-10. Artifacts include yearbooks, a class ring, historic photos, a band trumpet and National Honor Society certificates.

Black students attended Dunbar while white students attended Central High in segregated Little Rock.

The exhibit will be up through Dec. 17. Museum hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission to the exhibition and the reception are free. Call (501) 683-3593 or visit mtcc.org.

Pride proclamations

Central Arkansas Pride is encouraging area residents to submit a virtual clip for the Oct. 16 virtual 2021 Pride Fest, the ninth annual. Community members, allies and organizations can submit "an entertaining and/or informative video clip of 30 seconds to one (1) minute or less," according to a news release, that will be part of the new virtual format on Facebook Live. Preferred video formats are .mp4 and .mov. For more information, email info@arpride.org.

Wild frontier

"Territorial Arkansas: The Wild Western Frontier," a traveling exhibit of 15 panels that explores the history of Arkansas Territory through the collections of the Arkansas State Archives and branch archives (the Northeast Arkansas Regional Archives in Powhatan and the Southwest Arkansas Regional Archives in Washington), is on display through Oct. 31 in the Abington Library at Arkansas State University-Beebe, 1000 W. Iowa St., Beebe. Hours are 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free; face masks are required. Call (501) 882-8976 or email circ@asub.edu.