Library system sets program dates

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System recently announced programs for October. Events at the main library, 600 S. Main St., include: Tweens and Teens (Ages: 11-17) — Dates: Tuesdays, Oct. 12, 19 and 26; Time: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Tuesday — DIY Hot Chocolate Bar — Treat yourself to a hot drink on a cool day. What kind of concoctions can you create?

Oct. 19 — Candy Olympics — Who is up for the challenge? Are you agile? Fast? Steady hands? Let’s find out with some Candy Olympics.

Oct. 26 – Lego Night — Are you up for the challenge? Can you handle the pressure? Find out on Lego Night for Tweens and Teens.

Toddler Sensory Play (Ages: 1-3) — Dates: Monday, Wednesday and Friday; Time: 10:30-11 a.m. Interactive free play with games, blocks and crafts.

Homeschooler’s Corner (Ages: 0-18) — Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays; Time: 2-3 p.m. A chance for parents or caregivers to bring their children for a quiet study time, or to socialize with other parents and caregivers.

Afterschool (Ages: 5-10) — Dates: Wednesdays, Oct. 13, 20 and 27; Time: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 — Crafts: Monster-Themed Air-Dry Clay Planter. Create unique, goofy, funny, scary, one-of-a-kind monster faces using clay wrapped around a planter.

Oct. 20 — Fall Scavenger Hunt. Search for fall-themed items. Find all the items on the page and receive a fun prize.

Oct. 27 — STEAM Zombie Dolls Workshop. Love zombies? This is your chance to create the scariest, funniest, goofiest zombie you can imagine. Prizes will be given out for the best in each category.

Adults — Bingo — Dates: Mondays, Oct. 18 and 25; Time: 1-2 p.m. Come down and play a few rounds of Bingo and see what kind of prizes you could win.

Adult Crafts — Dates: Mondays and Fridays; Time: 2-3 p.m. Crafts with adults two times a week.

OTHER LIBRARY BRANCHES:

The library system also has various programs at its branches at Watson Chapel, White Hall, Redfield and Altheimer. Details: Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System, www.pineblufflibrary.org or (870) 534-4802.