Little Rock shooting injures man, 71, police say

A 71-year-old man was shot and injured in the 1900 block of Wright Avenue early Thursday, according to Little Rock police.

A white 2004 Cadillac Escalade and an unknown make and model gray sedan arrived at UAMS Medical Center with a gunshot victim shortly after 2:45 a.m. Thursday, a police report states. The gray sedan left in an unknown direction, and a woman, who asked officers if she could smoke, was directed to a smoking area and left the premises, according to the report.

Police said the victim, 71-year-old Curtis Reece of Jacksonville, suffered a single gunshot wound.

A man who said he was present at the time of the shooting was interviewed at the hospital and released, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.