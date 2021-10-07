Lonoke County man pleads guilty in federal court to child pornography charge

A Lonoke County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of receipt of child pornography and faces a possible maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced.

Ramey Scott Voss, 37, of Lonoke, entered the plea Tuesday afternoon to U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr.

Voss was arrested May 17, 2018, at his home in Lonoke by police after officers discovered images and videos depicting child pornography on his phone.

Voss was indicted by a federal grand jury the next January on one count of possession of child pornography and two counts of receipt of child pornography. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant told Moody that the government had agreed to dismiss the possession count and one receipt count in exchange for Voss' guilty plea on the remaining receipt count.

Before taking his plea Tuesday, Moody explained to Voss his rights should he go to trial, which of those rights he would surrender by pleading guilty, and the sentencing guideline calculation that could determine Voss' penalty when he returns for sentencing after completion of a pre-sentencing report by the U.S. probation office.

"I need to warn you that the guidelines are highly unpredictable," Moody said. "If it turns out your guideline range is higher than you expect it to be that's not going to be a reason to withdraw your guilty plea."

Moody also explained that if he sentences Voss to a term higher than the maximum guideline sentence range but not exceeding the statute sentence of 20 years, Voss would still not be allowed to withdraw his plea.

"Do you understand that?" Moody asked.

"Yes, sir," Voss responded.

In a reading of the relevant facts of the case, Bryant said that Voss came to the attention of federal authorities in December 2017, when they were contacted by a person who told them a 128 gigabyte SD card belonging to Voss that contained images suspected to be child pornography had been found in a camera belonging to the person who called police.

"A forensic exam was done on the card and police found over 20 images of child pornography," Bryant said.

On May 17, 2018, she continued, Little Rock police executed a federal search warrant on Voss' home and seized "multiple electronic devices," including his cellphone.

"During a preview of Mr. Voss' phone," Bryant said, "numerous sexually explicit images of children were observed, as well as videos."

In total, Bryant said, police discovered 351 images and 43 videos containing child pornography.

Under questioning by Moody, Voss admitted to knowingly receiving images containing child pornography and to knowing that the images contained explicit sexual behavior involving minors.

When asked for his plea, Voss answered, quietly, "Guilty."

"Is that because you are, in fact, guilty?" asked Moody.

"Yes sir," Voss replied.

After completion of the pre-sentence report, which Moody said could take three to four months, Voss will be scheduled for a sentencing hearing.