LR police remain silent on slaying

Little Rock Police have not released any further information in the investigation of a homicide at West 36th Street and John Barrow Road on Tuesday evening.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards confirmed Tuesday that one person had died, but Wednesday did not release any information about the victim, or if anyone else was injured.

Stormy Atchley and Antouine Bernard, who work at the nearby Express Liquor, described a vehicle pulling in front of a Nissan sedan on John Barrow Road between 5 and 5:30 p.m. and someone inside firing 10-12 shots into the Nissan, killing one man and lightly wounding another man and a woman. Atchley estimated the three were in their mid- to late twenties, he said.

The two passengers sought help at the liquor store, Atchley said, and Bernard called 911. Neither could identify the shooter's vehicle, which sped away, Atchley said.