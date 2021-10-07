Arkansas man charged with sexual assault of a minor while out on bond for same crime, authorities say

A 23-year-old man was charged with sexual assault of a minor while out on bond for the same crime, according to court records.

The court records were filed Monday for an incident that occurred in August, according to court documents.

The father of the victim contacted authorities Sept. 8 stating Allen Godfrey, who was out on bond for sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child, was in contact with his minor child, age 14, according to an affidavit.

The father found Facebook messages between his child and Godfrey that were about being together and sexual conversation, the affidavit states.

In March, a condition of Godfrey’s bond included having no contact with the victim, according to the affidavit.

The minor said she and Godfrey had been talking on the phone and Facebook since June and had sex twice, the affidavit states.

On Sept. 14, an order to revoke bond and appear was issued for Godfrey, court records show.

Godfrey was arrested Sept. 20 at a work site near Fox, Arkansas, on two counts of sexual assault and one count of internet stalking of a child, court records show.

He was booked into the Stone County jail, where he remained Thursday, according to an inmate roster.