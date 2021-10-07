Man given terms totaling 76 years for sex offenses

BENTONVILLE -- Cleotis Milton maintained his innocence Wednesday even after jurors had watched a video of him with a teenage girl with his genitals exposed.

Milton, 51, of Jonesboro was sentenced to 76 years in prison. A jury found him guilty of rape, sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.

Jurors recommended Milton serve 40 years for the rape, 30 years for the sexual assault and six years for the sexual indecency charge. The panel recommended the sentences be served consecutively.

He was accused of raping and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. He was also accused of exposing himself to an 11-year-old girl.

The older girl, who is now 17, testified Milton engaged in sexual acts with her at her home. She said she didn't want to have sex with him.

The younger girl testified Milton exposed himself to her in Jonesboro and at her home in Siloam Springs.

Ron Coble, a detective with the Siloam Springs Police Department, testified Milton admitted to him to having sexual contact with the older girl. Coble said police obtained a video from the teen's cellphone, recording the abuse.

The video shows Milton with his genitals exposed struggling with the girl in a bedroom. The video didn't have any sound.

The jury listened to Coble's interview with Milton. He admitted to engaging in sex acts with the teen but described the interaction as consensual. Milton told Coble in the interview the video was a set-up by the teen.

Prosecutors also presented DNA evidence showing Milton had sexual contact with the girl.

Milton denied exposing himself to the younger girl. He told Coble the girl walked into a room while he was masturbating.

Milton testified in his defense.

Ray Spruell, one of Milton's attorneys, urged jurors not to impose a life sentence for rape nor consecutive sentences.

Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor, told jurors the evidence against Milton was overwhelming. McDonald asked jurors to consider consecutive sentences since Milton had two victims.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green followed the jury's recommendation and sentenced Milton to 76 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

The judge ordered Milton not to have any contact with either of the two girls.

