Masks made optional for Rogers School District students, staff

ROGERS -- Masks will be optional for all School District students and staff beginning Friday, according to a letter emailed Thursday to district families.

"The Rogers School District reached the data point authorized by the board to make masks optional for the lower grades as directed at the Sept. 21 board meeting," said Ashley Siwiec, district communications director.

The School Board voted Sept. 21 to require masks for prekindergarten through sixth-grade staff and students and to make masks optional for everyone in grades seven and above.

The revision to the mandate was made with the contingency mask requirements would be lifted if the district met specific covid-19 infection rate parameters, according to the policy.

The board approved allowing Superintendent Marlin Berry to lift the mask requirement if positive cases of covid-19 for the district fell below 30 infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, according to the policy.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement covid-19 dashboard notes infections in the district have indeed reached the required levels for Berry to lift the mandate.

The district had 30-49 cases of covid-19 per 10,000 residents as of the Sept. 21 board meeting, said Charles Lee, assistant superintendent.

Kara Bruce, parent of a Rogers School District first-grader, said she's grateful the mask requirement has been lifted for students.

"I'm excited for our children to have the opportunity to go without the mask. I'm excited for parents to be able to make that choice, because it is really a parenting issue," Bruce said, adding the health of students is the responsibility of parents, rather than the School Board.

The board originally voted Aug. 12 at a special meeting to approve a temporary requirement to wear masks indoors and on district transportation for staff and students in all grade levels.

Face coverings continue to be strongly encouraged as a health precaution in school buildings but are not required for all grades, according to the letter.