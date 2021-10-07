Mediator to aid in condo-collapse case

Hoping to avoid a bitter and lengthy battle over money, a judge on Wednesday said a mediator will be named to sort through claims arising from the collapse of a Florida condominium that killed 98 people.

The intent is for an agreement to be reached on distribution of money from the planned sale of the Champlain Towers South site in Surfside, Fla., plus insurance payouts and any lawsuit proceeds.

“I want to get this started,” Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said at a hearing. “The last thing I want to see is victims fighting over the [money] allocation. That would be a shame.” The 12-story Champlain Towers South beachfront condominium collapsed without warning in the early hours of June 24, burying victims and property in a heap of tangled rubble. The cause has not yet been determined, but the building needed millions of dollars in critical structural repairs before it fell.

The site, slightly less than 2 acres, is already under a sales contract for $120 million. The property will be put out for bid to find out whether there are other interested buyers who might pay more. Still, there likely won’t be nearly enough money to fully compensate everyone for their losses.