Meetings to cover preservation plan

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will be conducting public meetings to discuss the State Preservation Plan.

It's something the state agency does every five years.

"We do it for two reasons," said Scott Kaufman, director of the program. "The primary reason we do it is to get feedback from the public because we need direction on what we're doing right and wrong. We also do it so we can keep receiving our annual grant from the National Park Service to help fund the office and fund our programs."

That grant is usually around $850,000 a year, he said.

Kaufman said he's hoping to recruit more minority representation in this year's review.

The current State Preservation Plan (2018-2022) can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3id07YI.

The public meetings will take place in person unless otherwise noted:

• Oct. 13: Online with Microsoft Teams at noon.

• Oct. 25: Conway Municipal Building, 1111 Main St., at 5:30 p.m.

• Nov. 4: Blue Lion, 101 North 2nd St., Fort Smith at 5:30 p.m.

• Nov. 10: North Little Rock Heritage Center, 506 Main St., at 5:30 p.m.

• Dec. 7: Online with Microsoft Teams at noon.

• Dec. 15: Texarkana City Hall, 216 Walnut St., Board Room, at 9:30 a.m.

• Jan. 10 - Downtown Osceola, 213 W. Hale, at noon.

• Jan. 18: To be announced, Dumas at 4:00 p.m.

To obtain a login for the Microsoft Teams meetings, people can contact Travis Ratermann, National Register Survey Historian, at travis.ratermann@arkansas.gov or (501) 324-9874.

The program also has a survey available for public input. The survey is in both English and Spanish and can be completed here: https://bit.ly/3cflW6b.