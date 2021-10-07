Motorist arrested after fatal crash

The Baxter County sheriff's office arrested a man Wednesday afternoon as part of an investigation into a fatal two-vehicle crash they are treating as a homicide, according to a department news release.

Deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman who said a man in another vehicle was chasing her and had intentionally rammed her vehicle, according to the release from Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery. The caller said she knew the name of the other driver.

A few minutes later, deputies came across two wrecked vehicles matching the description given by the caller in the area of 427 Old Arkana Road, the release said. The driver of the first vehicle, a man, was dead. The female passenger was injured and rescue equipment was used to get her out of the vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, who the caller said had been ramming the first vehicle, was at the scene, and deputies arrested him, the release said.

The office is investigating the wreck and would not release names of those involved at this time, the release stated.