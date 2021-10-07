LOS ANGELES -- Chris Taylor hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 on Wednesday night in the NL wild-card game.

The 106-win Dodgers advanced to a best-of-five Division Series against the NL West champion San Francisco Giants, who won 107 games to barely hold off rival Los Angeles for the division title. Game 1 is Friday night in San Francisco.

"That's gonna be fun. Yeah, two of the best regular-season records of all-time. We've been battling all year, so I expect a hard-fought series," Taylor said.

The sellout crowd of 53,193 hung on every pitch as the tension of a tie game built from the fourth inning on. Fans waved blue towels, futilely urging out the few balls launched into the outfield only to see them caught in a winner-take-all matchup between two of the most storied and successful National League franchises.

Cody Bellinger drew a two-out walk from T.J. McFarland and stole second in the ninth, when nearly every fan was on their feet, waiting to see if the defending World Series champions could pull off a win. Alex Reyes came in to face Taylor, who sent a 2-1 breaking ball into the left-field pavilion, triggering an explosion of cheers.

"Honestly, I was just trying to hit a single. Not trying to do too much," Taylor said after hitting the fourth walk-off home run in Dodgers postseason history. "And he gave me a good slider to hit and I was able to get it up in the air."

Tommy Edman dropped a one-out single into right off closer Kenley Jansen in the top of the ninth and stole second. Paul Goldschmidt took a called third strike and Tyler O'Neill went down swinging to end the threat.

Both teams had runners on in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, but couldn't push a run across.

St. Louis finished 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position, stranding 11 overall.

Dueling aces Adam Wainwright of St. Louis and the Dodgers' Max Scherzer struggled with their control early in just the second winner-take-all game in postseason history with two starting pitchers aged 37-plus. Wainwright is 40; Scherzer is 37.

They issued two walks apiece through the first three innings. Scherzer's wild pitch led to a run in the first and he hit Harrison Bader in the fourth.

Justin Turner tied it at 1 in the fourth on a leadoff shot into the Dodgers bullpen in left. It was the first home run Wainwright has ever given up on a curveball in the postseason. Turner's 13 postseason home runs are the most in franchise history.

St. Louis led 1-0 when Edman scored on Scherzer's wild pitch. Edman singled leading off, stole second base and took third when O'Neill fouled out to right.

Scherzer left with one out in the fifth after giving up a leadoff single to Edman and a walk to Goldschmidt. He paced the dugout with his hands on his hips. Former Cardinal Joe Kelly got out of the jam after Goldschmidt reached third on Kelly's wild pitch.

Scherzer allowed one run and three hits, struck out four and walked three against his hometown team.

Wainwright gave up one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two.

The Dodgers had Wainwright on the ropes in the third, loading the bases with one out. He was within one ball of walking in the tying run before Trea Turner broke his bat grounding into an inning-ending double play on a 3-2 pitch.

At a glance

MLB Postseason

All times Central x-if necessary

WILD CARD

Tuesday's game Boston 6, New York 2

WEDNESday's game St. Louis at Los Angeles, (n)

DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5)

American League

Tampa Bay vs. Boston

TOday's game Boston (Rodriguez 13-8) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-6), 7:07 p.m. (FS1)

Friday's game Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:02 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday's game Tampa Bay at Boston, 3:07 p.m. (MLB)

x-Monday, Oct. 11 Tampa Bay at Boston, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13 Boston at Tampa Bay, TBD (FS1)

Houston vs. Chicago

TOday's game Chicago (Lynn 11-6) at Houston (McCullers 13-5), 3:07 p.m. (FS1)

Friday's game Chicago (Giolito 11-9) at Houston (Valdez 11-6), 1:07 p.m. (MLB)

Sunday's game Houston at Chicago, 7:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Monday, Oct. 11 Houston at Chicago, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13 Chicago at Houston, TBD (FS1)

National League

San Francisco vs.

Los Angeles-St. Louis winner

Friday's game Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco (Webb 11-3), 8:37 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday's game Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco (Gausman 14-6), 8:07 p.m. (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 11 San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner, TBD (TBS)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 12 San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winne, TBDr (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14 Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, TBD (TBS)

Milwaukee vs. Atlanta

Friday's game Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-5), 3:37 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday's game Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-10), 4:07 p.m. (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 11 Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD (TBS)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 12 Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14 Atlanta at Milwaukee, TBD (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7)

American League

Friday, Oct. 15 Teams TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 16 Teams TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 18 Teams TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 19 Teams TBD (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 20 Teams TBD (Fox)

x-Friday, Oct. 22 Teams TBD (Fox)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23 Teams TBD (Fox or FS1)

National League

Saturday, Oct. 16 Teams TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 17 Teams TBD (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 19 Teams TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 20 Teams TBD (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 21 Teams TBD (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23 Teams TBD (TBS)

x-Sunday, Oct. 24 Teams TBD (TBS)

WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7)

Tuesday, Oct. 26 at better record (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 27 at better record (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 29 at worse record (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 30 at worse record (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 31 at worse record (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Nov. 2 at better record (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Nov. 3 at better record (Fox)

Los Angeles third baseman Justin Turner hit a solo home run in the fourth inning Wednesday that tied the National League wild-card game at 1-1 before Chris Taylor’s two-run home run in the 9th gave the Dodgers a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Los Angeles. More photos at arkansasonline.com/107nlwildcard/. (AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws during the second inning of a National League Wild Card playoff baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright reacts after Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner grounds out in to a double play during the third inning of a National League Wild Card playoff baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado grounds in to a forced out during the third inning of a National League Wild Card playoff baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Nationals' Juan Soto, second from right, and sports agent Scott Boras, right, sit in the stands during a National League Wild Card playoff baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)