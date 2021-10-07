• The leaders of Virginia Beach, Va., want Pharrell Williams to bring his popular Something in the Water festival back next year, but the musician is reluctant, saying a "toxic energy" has run the city for too long and he wishes the city took a more proactive stance after a police officer fatally shot his cousin. The city appealed to the Grammy-winning producer to restore the festival in 2022. In 2019, the festival brought $24 million to the local Hampton Roads economy. But Williams, who lived there as a child, wrote that he held the festival to ease racial tension, and he feels that the city isn't valuing his ideas for promoting "human rights for all." "I wish the same energy I've felt from Virginia Beach leadership upon losing the festival would have been similarly channeled following the loss of my relative's life," Williams wrote in response. "I love my city, but for far too long it has been run by- and with toxic energy." Williams' 25-year-old cousin, Donovon Lynch, was killed in March during a chaotic night in which 10 people were shot during separate incidents. Lynch's father filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit in June. In its response, the city said Lynch, who was Black, pointed a gun at the officer who shot him. "We're hoping we can have a face-to-face meeting with Pharrell and go over his concerns and see what we can do to get things back on track," Mayor Bobby Dyer said. "By meeting in person and communicating, I am confident we can move in a better direction."

• As South Africa's anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu turns 90, recent racist graffiti on a portrait of the Nobel winner highlights the continuing relevance of his work for equality. Often hailed as the conscience of South Africa, Tutu was a key campaigner against South Africa's previous brutal system of oppression against the country's Black majority. After South Africa achieved democracy in 1994, he continued to be an outspoken proponent of reconciliation, justice and LBGT rights. The racial insult sprayed last month on a mural of Tutu in Cape Town is "loathsome and sad," said Mamphela Ramphele, acting chairwoman of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Trust. "Racism is a curse South Africa must escape," Ramphele said. "Archbishop Tutu's legacy is huge. He fought against racism and fought for the humanity of us all." Although frail, Tutu is expected to attend a service today, his birthday, at St. George's Cathedral in central Cape Town, where as the country's first Black Anglican archbishop he delivered sermons excoriating apartheid. Tutu, who retired in 1996, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his campaign of nonviolent opposition to South Africa's system of white minority rule.