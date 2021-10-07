The nation in brief: Nashville shootout kills 40-year-old man

Nashville shootout kills 40-year-old man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A shootout in front of the Metro Nashville Police Department left a Tennessee man dead and a federal agent wounded as authorities tried to take the man into custody during a drug investigation, officials said.

Corey Daniel Wellman, 40, died in Tuesday's gunfire and an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets. The agent was still hospitalized Wednesday morning, ATF spokesperson Michael Knight said.

No Nashville officers fired their weapons or suffered injuries, Aaron said.

Police said Wellman had a criminal record. He was convicted of aggravated assault and voluntary manslaughter in 2000 and several drug offenses in 2008, according to Davidson County court records.

The FBI will lead the investigation into the shooting, Agent Matt Foster said.

Missouri to collect prison union dues

ST. LOUIS -- A judge has ordered Missouri to begin collecting union dues from prison workers, finding that an attempt by Gov. Mike Parson's administration to break the union is illegal.

In a scathing, 43-page decision, Circuit Judge Jon Beetem said it was "unconstitutional, arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable" that the state had stopped collecting the dues from members of the Missouri Corrections Officer Association, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday.

It happened in 2019 as the state's Office of Administration and the labor union were negotiating a new contract. The state argued at the time that the workers were no longer in a union since the contract had expired.

The move left the association with a massive funding shortfall, resulting in the closure of its headquarters, the loss of two staff and an end to the payout of hardship benefits to members.

Beetem said the state's action was a violation of the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech and association. And, he said it was illegal because the administration did not apply similar decisions to other labor unions representing state employees.

Kentucky Democrat gets prison date

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- A former chairman of the Kentucky Democratic Party must report to prison next month after being convicted of campaign finance charges, a federal judge ruled.

U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove ordered Jerry Lundergan to go to prison on Nov. 30 after the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the 74-year-old's conviction and rejected a motion to suspend the judgment.

A jury convicted Lundergan and political consultant Dale Emmons in September 2019 of conspiring to illegally contribute more than $200,000 from one of Lundergan's companies to the 2014 U.S. Senate campaign of his daughter. Alison Lundergan Grimes, the Kentucky secretary of state from 2012 to 2020, lost the race to Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Van Tatenhove sentenced Lundergan in July 2020 to 21 months in prison and a $150,000 fine. He was allowed to remain free on appeal.

Lundergan's attorney, J. Guthrie True, said his client will report to prison but will continue his appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Lundergan will argue before the high court that applying the ban on corporate communications to him violated his First Amendment rights because he contributed to a close family member.

S.D. governor's pull in licensing probed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota's Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said Wednesday he has asked the state's Government Accountability Board to review questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem improperly interfered in a state agency's evaluation of her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

The board, which was created in 2017 to review allegations of misconduct from state officials, is a panel of four retired judges appointed by the governor; the current panel includes one Noem appointee.

Ravnsborg said in a statement that he made the referral "in response to questions and concerns from a number of legislators and citizens who reached out to me."

The Associated Press reported last week that Noem held a meeting last year that included both her daughter and a state employee who was overseeing her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser. It happened shortly after the state agency moved to deny her daughter the license in July 2020.

Noem's daughter eventually received her license four months later. Afterward, the state employee who directed the agency claimed she was pressured to retire by Noem's Cabinet secretary. The state employee, Sherry Bren, eventually received a $200,000 payment from the state to withdraw the complaint and leave her job.

The Republican governor dismissed the report as a political attack, saying she never asked for special treatment for her daughter.