North Little Rock fugitive, wanted on capital murder charge, arrested in Las Vegas

A suspect in a North Little Rock capital murder case was arrested Thursday in Las Vegas after, police said, he failed to appear at his trial and fled the state.

Anthony Brown, 18, is charged with capital murder in the killing of 18-year-old Albert Reddick in June and is also facing aggravated robbery and battery charges, according to a Thursday night press release from the North Little Rock Police Department.

Brown was released on his own recognizance on Sept. 7, according to Pulaski County court records.

North Little Rock investigators contacted Nevada authorities when they determined that Brown was in Las Vegas. He was arrested without incident at a Las Vegas residence by the Pacific South Fugitive Task Force and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Brown was then taken to a medical facility in the area for treatment of a condition not related to his arrest, according to the release.