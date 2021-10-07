NWA PREP FOOTBALL REPORT: Running game dictates Wolverines' success

As Bentonville West's running game goes, so does the Wolverines so far this fall.

Through the first half of the season, West (3-2, 1-1 7A-West Conference) has done well when it's been successful moving the ball on the ground. The Wolverines, however, have struggled when they have not been able to get their running attack going.

"That has been our emphasis the past few weeks," West coach Bryan Pratt said. "We really tried to emphasize that both against Fayetteville and Springdale. A lot of that has to do with a running back being out. Him being coming back has helped out a lot, and our offensive line is starting to gel a little bit.

"We have four sophomores starting on offense, and that's tough. I also think our quarterback, Jake Casey, is starting to settle in a little bit more and understand what we are asking from him. That's making our run game better and our pass game better because he knows what we're trying to accomplish."

The "him" Pratt referred to is junior running back Carson Morgan, who had two long touchdown runs in West's 40-0 victory over Springdale. Morgan missed all of the Wolverines' spring workouts because of an ankle injury, then had to sit out during preseason drills when he was stricken with covid-19.

A back issue caused Morgan to miss the last two preseason games against Muskogee, Okla., and Little Rock Central. He was able to get in some playing time in the 7A-West Conference opener against Fayetteville before his breakout game.

"We're still trying to work him in," Pratt said. "This is a kid that we knew was going to be a big part of our offense. We're also hoping he can play some defense, but we haven't gotten there yet. That's still a plan for the future."

GENTRY

Injuries pile up on quarterbacks

Gentry coach Justin Bigham said he hoped to have an answer by Wednesday on who would be his quarterback for Friday's 4A-1 Conference game against Green Forest.

Chris Bell, the usual starter, was banged up in the first quarter of the Pioneers' game against Huntsville two weeks ago and was held out of last week's game against Berryville. Addison Taylor took over for the rest of the Huntsville game, but he was eventually banged up against week against Berryville.

That left the quarterback duties to junior Ty Hays, who was the backup quarterback last year and actually started some games when needed. Gentry (5-0, 2-0), however, needs all hands on deck as it heads into a stretch of tough conference games against Shiloh Christian, Prairie Grove, Elkins and Gravette.

"By no means are we overlooking Green Forest," Bigham said. "This week, and the next four weeks, are big for us. But we're fortunate that we have confidence in all three quarterbacks. Ty has a lot of game experience from last year, and it's good to put a guy in there who knows what is going on.

"There are a few different things we do with each quarterback. In our system, we run our quarterback. We know it's a risk if he gets banged up a little bit, but usually our quarterback is our best or second-best runner on the field."

Gentry will also have tight end Garrison Jackson back this week, giving the Pioneers another weapon they didn't enjoy last week. Jackson (6-5, 240) was given two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against Huntsville and had to sit out with a one-game suspension.

"One was on him," Bigham said. "The other one, they tagged him with it but it wasn't on him. Right or wrong, he had to sit for four quarters. He helps out quite a bit on offense and defense. He's a load on defense, and we're glad he's back.

PARIS

Eagles to challenge Eagles

Paris will try to remain undefeated Friday but it won't be easy.

Baptist Prep (4-1, 1-1) has already matched its win total from last year and the Eagles will roll into Paris after beating Mayflower 41-6 in 3A-4 Conference play. Paris beat Mayflower 48-7 on Sept. 25.

"Their personnel is good and their scheme is good," Paris coach Jeff Weaver said of Baptist Prep. "They try to confuse you with a lot of different formations and they spread the ball around. Defensively, they're not big but they create a lot of negative plays."

Paris (5-0, 2-0) has to create a vast amount of positive plays with a senior-dominated team led by quarterback Chase Watts, who has completed 82 percent of his passes for 772 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's completed 12 consecutive passes in the last two games for 308 yards and five touchdowns.

"Chase has only played eight quarters of football because of the blowouts we've had," Weaver said. "He's done an awesome job running our offense and getting the ball into our playmakers' hands."

The Paris Eagles got off to a good start last week when Duke Walker returned the opening kickoff 84 yards in a 58-0 win over Two Rivers. Walker is another Paris athlete whose statistics are down from last year because of limited action during lop-sided games this year. But he's still managed to rush for 353 yards on 28 attempts and he's made six catches for 72 yards.

Chances are he may be needed more on Friday against Baptist Prep.

"You always worry about how a team is going to react and Duke gave us a big boost when he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown last week," Weaver said. "But we've got a senior-ladened team and they've come out ready to play every week."

LINCOLN

Wolves earn first win

Lincoln broke into the win column last week with a 34-20 victory at West Fork in 3A-1 Conference play.

Sophomore quarterback Drew Moore (6-foot-2, 185) completed 18 of 30 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns to lead the way.

"Drew is gaining confidence week-by-week," Lincoln coach Reed Mendoza said. "He's a big kid with a strong arm and he's very intelligent."

Kyler Calvin also had a big night for Lincoln (1-4, 1-1) with two touchdowns and 82 yards receiving. Nick Martinez led the defensive charge with 12 tackles.

The win follows losses to top teams like Elkins, Hackett, and Westville, Okla., which is 6-0 in Oklahoma's Class 3A. But the Wolves will have some momentum and added confidence going into Friday's home game with Greenland.

Greenland edged Lincoln 36-35 last year in an exciting game.

"Greenland is tough and they've got good size up front," Mendoza said. "But we can win the game if we play assignment football and execute."

