BASEBALL

Padres fire Tingler

The San Diego Padres have fired Jayce Tingler, who presided over the biggest collapse in franchise history just a season after finishing second in voting for NL Manager of the Year. General Manager A.J. Preller announced the move Wednesday, three days after the Padres finished 79-83 and in third place in the NL West, 28 games behind San Francisco. Preller said Tingler will be given the opportunity to remain in the organization. Tingler's fate was sealed during a brutal freefall that saw the Padres go from a one-game lead for the NL's second wild-card spot on Sept. 9 to being eliminated from playoff contention with seven games left. The Padres clinched their 10th losing record in 11 seasons. Tingler was 116-106 overall in two seasons. Tingler had no previous managerial experience above rookie-level ball and stints in various Dominican leagues before being hired on Oct. 28, 2019, by Preller, a friend from their time together in the Texas Rangers organization.

FOOTBALL

Ragnow placed on IR

The Detroit Lions put standout center Frank Ragnow (Arkansas Razorbacks) on injured reserve, another setback for a banged-up winless team. The Lions made the move along with signing linebacker Jessie Lemonier off the practice squad and activating kicker Austin Seibert from the covid-19 reserve list. Detroit was without tight end T.J. Hockenson and offensive tackle Penei Sewell on Wednesday. Hockenson missed the afternoon session because of a knee injury. The Lions (0-4) are expected to give center Evan Brown his first career start in his three-year, four-team NFL career on Sunday at Minnesota (1-3). Detroit signed center Ryan McCollum from Houston's practice squad to add depth at the position on Tuesday.

Cowboys' Collins sues NFL

Suspended Dallas offensive lineman La'el Collins sued the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday, seeking an injunction to stop the remaining two games of a five-game ban over substance-abuse violations. Lawyers for Collins filed the lawsuit in Collin County, the location of the team's headquarters north of Dallas. The suit claims the NFL suspended the seventh-year player for missed tests when the labor agreement reached in 2020 no longer allowed for suspensions over missed tests or positive marijuana tests. According to the lawsuit, the NFL wrongfully determined that Collins had failed to cooperate with the league, a distinction that allows for suspensions. The league said the lawsuit was "meritless." It wasn't immediately clear if the case had been assigned to a judge.

Pats trade CB to Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have acquired veteran cornerback and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore from the New England Patriots for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. The move comes after Gilmore and the Patriots failed to come to terms on a new contract. Carolina has been looking to upgrade its cornerback position after losing first-round pick Jaycee Horn to a broken foot, which could keep him out for the remainder of the season. Last week Carolina traded for cornerback C.J. Henderson, the No. 9 pick in last year's NFL Draft, from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gilmore was raised in Rock Hill, S.C., about 26 miles from Carolina's current headquarters. He now lives in Waxhaw, N.C., three houses down from Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer. The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback confirmed his departure from New England earlier Wednesday in an Instagram post.

McCaffrey back at practice

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday after missing Carolina's 36-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury. Coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey had a "good practice," but added that it's too early in the week to know if McCaffrey would be fully recovered in time to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. McCaffrey missed 13 games last season because of injuries.

Mixon misses Bengals' practice

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn't practice Wednesday and is day to day with an ankle sprain. Coach Zac Taylor said he wanted to see Mixon at full speed on Thursday before he can make a judgment about his fitness for Cincinnati's (3-1) game against the Green Bay Packers (3-1) on Sunday. Mixon was hurt during last Thursday's come-from-behind win over Jacksonville. If he can't play, the Bengals will go with backups Samaje Perine and rookie Chris Evans, who have been spot players so far. The Bengals' injury news was mostly positive, though, with safety Jessie Bates fully participating in practice. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (groin), receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) had limited participation. All could possibly play Sunday.

BASKETBALL

Chicago advances to finals

Courtney Vandersloot scored 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 18 to help the Chicago Sky beat the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 79-69 and advance to the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night. Chicago is back in the finals for the first time since 2014 despite finishing the regular season with a .500 record. Candace Parker, who returned home to Chicago this season, finished with 17 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists. The Sky, who held a seven-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, opened the period with an 8-2 run to put the game away. Jonquel Jones led the way for the Sun with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Natisha Hiedeman added 16 points off the bench, hitting five three-pointers.

TENNIS

Stephens moves on

Sloane Stephens outlasted Heather Watson 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1 on Wednesday in her opening match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. Stephens won 7 of 18 break points She raced to a 5-0 lead in the third set before Watson held, then served out the win. Watson had seven aces and seven double faults on the hard courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Stephens advanced to a second-round match against fellow American Jessica Pegula. Men's main draw play begins today.