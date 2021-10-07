LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: One name, one night — Townsend sings at Skinny J's

Townsend, a Little Rock singer-songwriter with a new single due out later this month, performs a free show from 7-10 pm. Friday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

Townsendtmusic.com, the mononymous singer's website, says the new single, "Stay," "tells the story of a narrator coming to terms with the end of a relationship while still secretly hoping her partner will change." The track will be available on all streaming platforms on Oct. 22. To save the track, go to distrokid.com/hyperfollow/townsend3/stay.

"Stay" is the lead single off Townsend's EP, due out in November.

Also in Conway:

◼️ Cameron Davis performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Hatchet House BBQue, 1004 Oak St., Conway. (501) 504-6894; hatchethousebbque.com.

◼️ Lane Long performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Jon Bailey & The Heathen Revival performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Shotgun Billys performs at 9 p.m. Friday and No Deal performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway. (501) 205-0576.

◼️ John Calvin Brewer performs at 8 p.m. Friday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Conway. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

LITTLE ROCK/NLR

My Posse in Effect performs at 9 p.m. Friday ($12 advance, $15 day of show); Boom Kinetic performs at 10 p.m. Saturday ($10 advance, $12 day of show, $15 seated) and Tauk performs at 8 p.m. Wednesday ($17 advance, $20 day of show) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Rounder Records artist and bluegrass singer/songwriter John R. Miller, along with opening act Adam Faucett, performs at 8 p.m. today ($12); Seanfresh and Bijoux perform at 9 p.m. Friday ($12); The Paul Chesne Band performs at 9 p.m. Saturday ($10); Roy Book Binder performs at 6 p.m. Sunday ($20); and Joshua Ray Walker performs at 8 p.m. Wednesday ($10) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Jessie Cotton Stone performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Just Cuz performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704. Admission is free; the shows are part of the Argenta Dogtown Throwdown.

◼️ Bluesboy Jag performs from noon-1 p.m. Friday on a new Downtown Partnership Stage at Capitol Avenue and Main Street in Little Rock. Plans are for weekly performances. (501) 375-0121.

◼️ Maddie McBroom performs at 7 p.m. Friday for "Riffs at Stifft" at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock. (501) 908-1816; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Christine DeMeo performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday and Heath Sanders performs an unplugged show, along with Sarah Cecil and Ryan Harmon, at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ A Community Drum Circle will be held, with all ages welcome, at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bernice Garden, Main St., Little Rock. (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org.

◼️ Ed Bowman performs at 11 p.m. Friday and deFrance performs at 11 p.m. Saturday at Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St., Little Rock. (501) 372-9990.

◼️ Buh Jones performs at 8 p.m. Friday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Diablo's Tacos & Mezcaleria, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 500-2323; diablostacosandmezcal.com.

◼️ Cliff Aaron with The Afterthought performs from 7-10:30 p.m. today; DJ AB performs from 8-11 p.m. Friday and DJ Austin performs from 8-11:30 Saturday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave, Little Rock. (501) 414-8870; cannabilandcraftlr.com.

BENTON

Country star Justin Moore performs a "Night To Be Great" at 5 p.m. today outside the Boys & Girls Club of Saline County, 1810 Citizens Drive, Benton. (501) 315-8100; scbgclub.com. Tickets are $100 general admission or $125 reserved seating. Dinner is included.

◼️ The Ridgewalkers performs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at the Main Street Station, 303 N. Main St., Benton. (501) 777-5758; themainststation.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton. (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CABOT

The Eddie Haskell Project performs from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at CabotFest, Fourth and West Main streets, Cabot. (501) 843-2136.

CADDO VALLEY

Aaron Owens performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley. (702) 379-6632.

CAMDEN

Kayleigh Matthews performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden. (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

EL DORADO

Dallas Moore performs from 8-10 p.m. Friday at Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. (870) 904-0997; mulekickatmad.com. Admission is $12. The show is the first ticketed event at the venue, the former Griffin Restaurant.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Railroad Earth will headline two nights of the Hillberry Music Festival, which starts today and continues through Sunday at The Farm, 1 Blue Heron Lane, Eureka Springs. (888) 762-7158; hillberryfestival.com. Other bands include: The Sam Bush Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, Leftover Salmon, Rumke Mountain Boys, Arkansauce, Opal Agafia, Country Jesus, Friends of the Phamily, Dirty Strings, Rev. Pollard & Family Holler, Eureka Strings and Black Mountain Fever.

FAYETTEVILLLE

Melissa Etheridge performs at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Tickets range from $44 to $94. (479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.

FORT SMITH

Charles Wesley Godwin performs at 8 p.m. Friday in the Sphinx Club at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith. (479) 222-6186; templelive.com. Admission is $15 in advance, $20 the day of show; $40 per table.

HOT SPRINGS

The Harry James Orchestra performs big band music at 7 p.m. Saturday in Horner Hall in the Hot Springs Convention Center, 134 Convention Blvd., Hot Springs. (501) 321-2027; visithotsprings.org. Tickets are $25 general admission or $35 for reserved VIP table seating.

◼️ Trapt, Adayas, ThirteenX, Exit From Dark, Big City Takedown, Hooker Red and Wildside perform from 3-10 p.m. Saturday at Spa City Rocktober IV Music Festival at the Farmers Market, 121 Orange St., Hot Springs. Admission is $10; free for children age 12 and under.

◼️ Outside Kirtan and Bryan Keith perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Star Portal, 208 Gum Springs Road, Mountain Pine, Hot Springs. (805) 453-4898.

◼️ Highway 124 performs at 9 p.m. Friday and The John Calvin Brewer Band performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Brian Ramsey performs from 7-10 p.m. today and Chris Johns performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Copper Penny, 711 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com.

◼️ John Calvin Brewer performs at 7 p.m. for a shrimp boil and Mister Lucky performs from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday at The Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 525-1616.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Salsa's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 4324 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 520-5305; at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4544; and at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 623-7771.

◼️ Danger Zone performs from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ Roy Book Binder, Ken Tillery and The Arkansas Highlands Stringband perform at 3 p.m. Saturday at the 420eats Food Truck Court, 420 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. The Garland County Library is presenting the free concert.

◼️ Brass Tacks performs from 8-noon Saturday at the Water-N-Hole, 5712 Albert Pike, Royal, Hot Springs. (501) 760-1211.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Rick McKean performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Garrett Smith performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village.(501) 777-8176; beehivehs.com.

JACKSONVILLE

The GMG Band II performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive, Jacksonville. (501) 982-2900.

MORRILTON

Jason & Dem Boyz perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway, Morrilton; (501) 354-8937. Admission is $5; cedar-lounge-morrilton.edan.io.

PLAINVIEW

Hill Street Blues performs from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday for "Bean Fest" at Frontier Town in Plainview; visitplainviewar.com.

WEINER

The Paul Thorn Band performs from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at the Arkansas Rice Festival in Weiner. Admission is free. (Thorn was to have performed at the King Biscuit Blues Festival in Helena, which has been canceled, and he then postponed a show at the Rev Room in Little Rock from Wednesday until Feb. 22.)