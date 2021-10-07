100 years ago

Oct. 7, 1921

• After waiting three hours 10 miles out on the Twelfth Street pike early yesterday morning, a posse of officers were rewarded when three automobiles, loaded with whiskey, appeared. They arrested seven men and confiscated 90 gallons of moonshine. No trouble was experienced by the officers, although the party of whiskey runners were heavily armed. According to officers, the whiskey caravan was traveling at a moderate speed. An effort was made by the driver of the last car to turn around and flee. Officers hurried to the car and forced the driver to stop. It was later learned that one man, carrying a 10-gallon keg of whiskey, escaped in the woods. Two other men carrying kegs were stopped and brought back.

50 years ago

Oct. 7, 1971

• Some Little Rock and Pulaski County School District parents have given up guardianship of their children so the youngsters won't have to attend the schools to which they were assigned under desegregation plans. Others have enrolled their children under false addresses so they might attend a particular school, some lawyers and school officials said. The number of cases could not be determined because school authorities refused on advice of counsel to reveal records. Federal Court may be asked soon to order the school district to end such artificial circumvention of desegregation plans.

25 years ago

Oct. 7, 1996

CONWAY -- Kay Weatherly knew something was awry when she answered her door one morning and found a neighbor on her porch holding a 30-pound turtle in his arms. Weatherly raced to her back yard and found an entire section of her turtle pen flattened. Seven of her 13 exotic turtles were on the lam. What became known in Faulkner County as "The Great Turtle Escape" apparently was led Sept. 21 by the aptly named Dozer, a 100-pound African spur-thighed land tortoise with a bulldozer nickname. Weatherly cautioned her posse that the turtles were big, quick and strong. While Weatherly's search party beat the bushes, the vagabond tortoises hit the road. By Tuesday night, all of Weatherly's turtles were back home.

10 years ago

Oct. 7, 2011

• On Wednesday evening, as many Apple fans were mourning the death earlier in the day of company co-founder Steve Jobs, two men burglarized the company's Little Rock store. Robert Blake, 30, and Amy Parker, 30, both of Little Rock, told police that they went to the store at 17711 Chenal Parkway around 11:50 p.m. to leave flowers at the front door. They said that as they drove up, they saw a man run from the store, get into a maroon Pontiac with another man and drive off. Police contacted the store manager, who found an unknown number of phones and computers missing.