Pay power bills, Afghans ask U.N.

Afghanistan's state power company has appealed to a United Nations-led mission to give $90 million to settle unpaid bills to Central Asian suppliers before electricity gets cut off for the country given that the three-month deadline for payments has passed.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan from mid-August, electricity bills haven't been paid to neighboring countries that supply about 78% of its power needs. This poses another problem for a new government that is grappling with a cash crunch in the economy in part due to U.S. and other allies freezing the country's overseas reserves.

Afghanistan usually pays $20 million to $25 million a month in total to Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran and now upaid bills stand at $62 million, Safiullah Ahmadzai, the acting CEO of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, said Wednesday. These countries may cut the power supply "any day they want," he added.

"We've asked the UNAMA in Kabul to assist the people of Afghanistan to pay the country's power suppliers as part of their humanitarian aid," Ahmadzai said by phone, referring to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan. He said some $90 million was requested from the mission as the unpaid bills will jump to about $85 million in a week.

The UN mission hasn't responded to that request yet, Ahmadzai said.

Currently, there's no significant power cuts now in Kabul or elsewhere in Afghanistan. Ahmadzai said just 38% of Afghanistan's 38 million people currently have access to electricity.

The Taliban government is looking to pay the electricity bills and has called on neighboring countries to avoid cutting off the power supply, Bilal Karimi, a spokesman for the group said by phone. "We have a good relationship with them and we don't expect them to stop providing us power," he added.

As the Taliban swept into power in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the state power firm had struggled to collect payment from consumers due to the security situation and the bleak economic conditions.

Power outages are common in Afghanistan, even when the U.S.-backed government was in power. The Taliban has been partly responsible for the situation as they attacked transmission towers last year, causing blackouts in Kabul.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Afghans gathered outside a passport office in Kabul on Wednesday, a day after Taliban officials said that the country would resume issuing travel documents, ending a months-long suspension that had further diminished the already limited ability of Afghans to leave their war-torn country.

Alam Gul Haqqani, acting head of the passport office, told reporters Tuesday that up to 6,000 passports would be issued daily. The Taliban government would also release 25,000-plus new passports that had previously been paid for, he said at a news conference.

In Wednesday's chaotic scenes, Taliban guards beat back people trying to apply for passports in an attempt to maintain order, Reuters reported. The Taliban plans to start issuing passports Saturday and isn't yet taking new applications, according to the news agency.

The passports will continue to be issued under the name of the former government, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. No country has officially recognized the Taliban, which has renamed the country an Islamic Emirate, as Afghanistan's legitimate government.

Separately, the Taliban arrested four members of the rival militant Islamic State group north of the Afghan capital, their spokesman said Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, a Qatari plane evacuated more than 300 people from Afghanistan, including the country's cricket team, several Afghan journalists fleeing the Taliban rule and citizens from other countries. It was the sixth and largest airlift by Qatar since the U.S. and NATO pullout from Afghanistan on Aug. 30.

In Kabul, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, said an operation was carried out Tuesday night by the Taliban in the surrounding province in which documents and weapons were seized from Islamic State militants. He provided no additional details.

Two Taliban members were shot and killed and three civilians were wounded Wednesday when unknown gunmen opened fire on a Taliban patrol in a vegetable market in the eastern city of Jalalabad, two witnesses said. A hospital official later said the local health facility received two dead bodies and two wounded men. They spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

The Islamic State group did not claim the market shooting, but has carried out similar attacks before in the area. Jalalabad in particular has emerged as a flashpoint in the rivalry between the Taliban and the Islamic State, with numerous attacks taking place there since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August.

Information for this article was contributed by Eltaf Najafizada of Bloomberg News (WPNS); by Amy Cheng and Haq Nawaz Khan of The Washington Post; and by Rahim Faeiz, Samya Kullab, Maamoun Youssef and Jon Gambrell of The Associated Press.