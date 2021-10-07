Pittman has favor of Smart

FAYETTEVILLE -- Georgia Coach Kirby Smart thinks Sam Pittman and the University of Arkansas football team is in fine shape to bounce back from the 37-0 licking Smart's Bulldogs put on them Saturday.

"I think Sam's extremely resilient," Smart said on Wednesday's SEC teleconference. Smart, the sixth-year coach at his alma mater, had Pittman on his Georgia staff from 2016-19. "He's got a good football team. He's got a great staff and support staff around him.

"He understands this league. He's been in this league for a long time, so he knows there's not time to think about things in the past. You worry about what you've got next. That's what we all have to do in this league."

Pittman has repeatedly addressed the issues, like hostile crowd noise, excessive penalties and physicality in the trenches in the four days since Georgia outgained the Razorbacks 345-162 in total yardage and assaulted the Hogs from the opening kick to build a 21-0 first-quarter lead with the aid of the bloodthirsty crowd of nearly 93,000 at Sanford Stadium.

The No. 13 Razorbacks (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will face a crowd anticipated at around 64,000 for Saturday's 11 a.m. Central kickoff at No. 17 Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1).

Pittman said practices have been "really good" this week as Arkansas aims to rebound.

"The team has responded well," Pittman said. "Win or lose we come in on Monday and put the game behind us. You have to if you win too, you know. You have to put it behind you.

"We've had some awful big wins this year and we had to flush it and get ready for the next opponent. Obviously we have a great opponent we're playing this week. We have a lot of respect for them and their program and I don't think that'll affect us one bit what happened last week, like it shouldn't when you win big games."

Reb bounce

Much like Arkansas, the Ole Miss Rebels are having to regroup after a significant loss to a national power. The Rebels fell 42-21 at No. 1 Alabama last week after having an open date to prepare for the SEC West showdown.

"We're good," Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin said. "It took a day or two because I think there was disappointment because there was so much buildup to that game.

"We're back to work. We were in a rhythm. I didn't want the bye when it happened, but it did and we kind of got out of rhythm, and we're trying to get back into that."

Guard games

Coach Sam Pittman won't make a prediction about potential playing time for Jalen St. John and Ty'Kieast Crawford, who were moved from tackle to guard this week to challenge starters Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer for starting jobs.

St. John, a 330-pound redshirt freshman, switched from left tackle behind Myron Cunningham to compete with Limmer at right guard. Crawford, a 350-pound sophomore, went from backup right tackle behind Dalton Wagner to compete against Latham at left guard.

"I think St. John's maybe a little ahead of Ty'Kieast with assignment-sound football," Pittman said. "But I think that's the move. I think you move them both in there."

Pittman did not reveal whether either of the would start or play at Ole Miss this weekend.

"For what we're doing offensively, having those big guards in there, I've always been a favorite of having huge guards and moving those guys in I think will help us in the long run," Pittman said. "We have to get better at that position. The other kids worked hard this week, as well, but I think St. John ... is a little ahead of where Ty'Kieast is, as far as assignment goes."

Pittman said the reason St. John shifted from the left to the right side was because he felt right guard, where Limmer and senior Ty Clary have played, could offer a quicker route to playing time.

Clark the shark

The last Matt Corral had seen of Arkansas cornerback Hudson Clark, the redshirt freshman was running off the field celebrating his third interception of the Ole Miss quarterback to cap the Razorbacks' 33-21 win last season.

Clark has earned a scholarship since then and now splits time behind redshirt junior LaDarrius Bishop heading into Saturday's game against the Rebels.

Coach Sam Pittman was asked if Clark might merit more playing time against Ole Miss even just to let Corral see his No. 17 jersey on the edges.

"I like that," Pittman replied. "I mean, you're thinking outside the box, man, which means I haven't. But I would assume you play your best, whoever's playing the best. You start the starters. ... Now, I really haven't thought about that."

Cornerbacks coach Sam Carter and defensive coordinator Barry Odom make playing-time decisions in the secondary. Clark earned the Jim Thorpe Award's national player of the week and was SEC freshman of the week after his big performance, which represents all three of his career interceptions.

TE talk

Sam Pittman said he'd like the team's tight ends to be more physical, but he's generally pleased with the group.

Blake Kern has the only catches among tight ends with five grabs for 61 yards along with a few drops.

Converted receiver Trey Knox and Nathan Bax have provided reps at the spot, while Hudson Henry has been battling with an injury.

"He's been beat up all year," Pittman said. "It's just been a bad year to this point. You're not even halfway through the season, so I anticipate that he'll come on. He's practiced ... a little beat up this week but hopefully he'll be ready by Saturday.

"I think Trey Knox could be a really good tight end for us if he can put on 25-30 pounds, which I think he'll be able to do in the offseason. He's a willing blocker. He's got good leverage. He's really good with his hands. And of course we know he would be a fast tight end."

Pittman added he liked how Kerns is playing.

"I think Coach [Dowell] Loggains is doing a good job with them," he said. "I want all of them to be more physical, but they're working towards that. I've been pleased with the tight end group. They haven't caught a lot of balls but I've been pleased with the way they've been blocking."

Little bump

Freshman kicker Cam Little had been 8 of 8 on field goals, with a long of 47 yards, before missing from 37 last week at Georgia.

"He made them all yesterday," Coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday when asked how Little has responded. "A guy's going to miss every now and then. ... He's really good. For a freshman to come in -- you know last year we had a tough time at times making extra points.

"So I'm really, really happy with him. I know we're going to miss a field goal every now and then, and that's what happened. But I'll tell you this: Every single time I send him out there I believe we're going to make it."

4th-down figures

Ole Miss led the nation with 12 fourth-down conversions in 14 tries before going 2 for 5 in that department in its 42-21 loss to Alabama last week.

The Rebels lead the nation with 19 fourth-down attempts, an average of 4.75 per game. They have succeeded on 14 tries for a conversion rate of 73.7% which is good for 20th nationally.

The Razorbacks have made 2 of 4 fourth-down tries for a 50% rate that is tied for 69th. They succeeded on KJ Jefferson's 12-yard keeper on a fourth and 2 against Texas and on Javion Hunt's 5-yard run on fourth and 2 on the final play against Georgia Southern. Arkansas failed on fourth and 2 against Rice and a fourth and 1 against Texas A&M.

