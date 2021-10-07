Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Story ideas iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police ID man fatally shot in Little Rock on Tuesday

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:35 a.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police have released the name of the man fatally shot Tuesday at West 36th Street and John Barrow Road.

Officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to 3600 John Barrow Road for a shooting in progress call, according to a police report. When police arrived they discovered 26-year-old Trammell Shelton of Little Rock, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The department identified Shelton as the shooting victim in a Twitter post on Thursday.

He was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he later died, according to police.

Little Rock police spokesperson Mark Edwards said Thursday that the department hadn’t identified a suspect in the killing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT