Police ID man fatally shot in Little Rock on Tuesday

Little Rock police have released the name of the man fatally shot Tuesday at West 36th Street and John Barrow Road.

Officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to 3600 John Barrow Road for a shooting in progress call, according to a police report. When police arrived they discovered 26-year-old Trammell Shelton of Little Rock, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The department identified Shelton as the shooting victim in a Twitter post on Thursday.

He was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he later died, according to police.

Little Rock police spokesperson Mark Edwards said Thursday that the department hadn’t identified a suspect in the killing.