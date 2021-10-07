Prosecutors seek info about alibi witnesses in Duggar child porn case set for trial in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Prosecutors with the U.S. attorney's office want to know whether Josh Duggar intends to use an alibi defense at his child pornography trial and, if so, who those witnesses will be.

Duggar, 33, of Springdale, is charged with two counts involving receiving and possessing child pornography. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks set the case for jury trial Nov. 30.

Duggar, best known for being part of his family's cable television reality show, is accused of using the internet in May 2019 to download and possess the material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children younger than 12, according to court documents.

He faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count if convicted.

"Government requests that the court order the defendant to serve written notice to the attorney for the government within fourteen (14) days of any intended alibi defense and that such notice include each specific place where the defendant claims to have been at the time of the alleged offense and the name, address and telephone number of each alibi witness on whom the defendant intends to rely," according to the motion, which was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville.

Brooks denied in late September a motion to suppress statements Duggar made to investigators.

Brooks also denied a motion to dismiss the case because the government, according to Duggar's lawyers, failed to preserve evidence that could potentially have aided Duggar's defense.

Brooks also dismissed a motion to suppress photos of Duggar's hands and feet taken after he was in custody.

A federal magistrate in May allowed Duggar, while awaiting trial, to be released to home detention at the home of friends of the Duggar family. The magistrate included a list of conditions, including electronic monitoring and travel restrictions. She forbade Duggar from accessing the internet or any kind of pornography.