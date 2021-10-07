Razorbacks to see defensive parallel

FAYETTEVILLE -- When quarterback KJ Jefferson stares across the line of scrimmage on Saturday he'll see a defensive philosophy that rings familiar.

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin said he was so impressed by the schemes run by the University of Arkansas under defensive coordinator Barry Odom last year that his Rebels borrowed heavily to form their plans for 2021.

In some ways, Jefferson and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral will be trying to attack similar systems that make frequent use of a 3-2-6 alignment and will drop eight defenders into an umbrella style pass coverage in Saturday's 11 a.m. Central game in Oxford, Miss.

"The Ole Miss defense, they're pretty solid this year," Jefferson said Tuesday. "They made some adjustments ... on the front defensively. They went and got some guys out of the portal.

"They do really good stuff on defense. They do a lot of stuff like our defense."

Arkansas allowed 442 yards to the Rebels in a 33-21 win on homecoming, but the Razorbacks notched seven takeaways, including pick-sixes by Jalen Catalon and Grant Morgan, and stopped Ole Miss at the 1-yard line at the start of each half.

Odom's drop-8 scheme, which allowed defensive backs to watch Corral's eyes, confounded him last season.

Jefferson said a good blend of patience and aggression are keys when going against that type of coverage.

"The main thing is being disciplined and not being too greedy, but also being aggressive and just taking the ball down when I have to," Jefferson said.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said the Razorbacks have matched their first units on offense and defense a good bit this week since the schemes are similar.

"Obviously each defense has their own twists and things that they do differently than the other one, but a lot of similarities," Pittman said.

Said Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks, "I mean playing our drop-8 defense it's hard to get open because there's people everywhere. But you just go out there, study your film and attack it."

Burks had three catches on seven targets Saturday for 10 yards, but he's established as one of the best wideouts in the country.

"Treylon is very explosive, obviously," Kiffin said. "He has two touchdowns of 85 yards or more and that says a lot."

The passing lanes and downfield opportunities can be better accessed if Arkansas can re-establish its run game, including Jefferson, after it was stymied Saturday at Georgia.

The Razorbacks still rank 18th in the country, eight spots behind the Rebels, with 224.6 rushing yards per game despite amassing 75 yards last week at Georgia.

"We're getting ready for an ultra-physical football team that runs the ball extremely well and is very, very physical," Kiffin said.

Kiffin also touted Jefferson as a quarterback who makes "big plays with play action or kind of trick double-move type plays. Runs the ball really well, looks like he weighs about 250. It looks like it may be an issue tackling this guy and bringing him down."

Tackling up front is critical in the three-down front, and the Rebels struggled to contain Alabama's rushing attack last week, just like Arkansas had trouble controlling Georgia's run game.

Pittman said the Arkansas offense must stay on the field against the Rebels without stifling offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

"You can't handcuff KB and say, 'We can't run our offense, and we have to take 40 seconds off the clock every [play],'" Pittman said. "You can't do that. I mean, that's not what we do. Now, we certainly have proven we can do it against A&M late and against Texas and other teams.

"But we have to stay on the field on offense. We have to make first downs. We have to limit three-and-outs on offense. And I think running the ball is going to be a big key in this game, and I'd like ... it'll be interesting, the chess match between them and us on what they're going to do defensively if we're able to run the ball."

Freshman AJ Green was Arkansas' leading rusher last week with 28 yards on 6 carries, while classmate Raheim Sanders added 21 yards on 6 runs. Lead tailback Trelon Smith was bottled up by the run-blitzing Bulldogs, with only 4 yards on three attempts.

Pittman has moved 330-pound Jalen St. John and 350-pound Ty'Kieast Crawford to guard this week to compete with Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham for playing time and to get more beef up front.

The Razorbacks also worked their starters against each other to better simulate what the Ole Miss defense will resemble. Pittman wasn't sure if Ole Miss using three-man fronts and zone principles will favor the Arkansas offense or the Rebels defense.

"We've actually gone more good vs. good this week than we have since fall camp simply to get the speed of it, and if the defense is going to be similar, you'd like to get practice against better and more physical players, so that's what we've done," Pittman said. "I don't know if there's an advantage for us or them, to be honest with you.

"It's just you're able to get better speed and better athletes participating against each other during the week."

Pittman has complimented what he called an improved Ole Miss defense under co-coordinators D.J. Durkin, who handles linebackers, and Chris Partridge, the safeties coach.

Pittman sees a strength up the middle for the Ole Miss defense, from nose tackle KD Hill to middle linebacker Chance Campbell to nickel back Otis Reese.

"If you look through that V ... Those are the three, in my opinion, that are three of the better players, better leaders, on their team right now. And it's right down the middle where they can go either direction. I think that's what made them a little bit better. That, and they're playing extremely hard. They're confident."