Red-White game scheduled for Oct. 17 in Barnhill Arena

The University of Arkansas men's basketball team will hold its Red-White intrasquad game on Oct. 17 in Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville -- the Sunday after the Razorbacks' football game against Auburn -- the UA announced Wednesday.

It will be the second time in three years the Red-White game will be held in Barnhill Arena, the Razorbacks' basketball home before Walton Arena opened for the 1993-94 season.

Arkansas also played its Red-White game in Barnhill Arena in the fall of 2019.

This year's game will tip off at 2 p.m. Doors will open at 1 p.m and admission is free with general admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis. The game will include player introductions and a scrimmage of four 8-minute quarters.

There will be pregame activities for fans outside of the arena's south entrance starting at noon, including inflatables and face painting.