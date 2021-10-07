Rogers, Community Clinic announce October vaccine clinics

ROGERS -- Community Clinic will continue partnering with the city for a series of covid-19 vaccine clinics this month.

Clinics are open to Rogers residents and visitors, according to a news release. Officials hope to continue raising the vaccination rate in Rogers and surrounding communities.

First, second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available. No appointments are necessary and vaccinations are free.

Vaccine clinics are scheduled for:

• 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Central United Methodist Church, 2535 W. New Hope Road

• 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Oktoberfest, 102 E. Walnut St.

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Farmer's Market, 102 E. Walnut St.

• 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at Central United Methodist Church, 2535 W. New Hope Road

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Farmer's Market, 102 E. Walnut St.

Third doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available, according to Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.

Those who should get a third shot six months after their second dose include people older than 65, people 18 and older who are residents in long-term care settings and people 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions.

People may get a Pfizer third shot six months after their second dose if they are 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions or 18 to 64 with increased risk for covid-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting.

Those planning to get a second or third dose are asked to bring their vaccine card showing previous doses. Vaccines will be available for people age 12 and older. Those from 12 to 17 will require a parent or guardian to be present.

Transportation to the clinics can be arranged in advance by calling (479) 621-1121.