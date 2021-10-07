Russellville, Springdale, Cabot and Bentonville school districts try covid-19 rapid testing in lieu of quarantines

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday that four school districts will participate in a pilot program allowing them to use regular, rapid testing as an alternative to quarantines for students or employees who are exposed to someone with covid-19.

He also said one other school -- identified by state officials as Thaden School, a private school in Bentonville -- met the state's criteria to forgo quarantines altogether because at least 70% of the students and employees at the school have been fully vaccinated.

Hutchinson made the announcement as the numbers of covid-19 patients in Arkansas who were hospitalized, on ventilators and in intensive care all fell for the third straight day, with the number hospitalized dropping to its lowest level since July 13.

The state's count of cases rose by 882, the third daily increase in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by six, to 7,781.

Hutchinson last week said a rapid testing program or having a high vaccination rate would be options for schools to avoid requiring students and employees to quarantine after being near an infected person.

Generally, the Health Department requires people who are within six feet of a person with covid-19 for 15 minutes or longer within a 24-hour period to quarantine for up to 14 days.

State Department of Education guidelines for schools exempt people who are vaccinated or who had infections within the past three months from which they recovered from having to quarantine unless they develop symptoms.

Students and employees also aren't required to quarantine if both they and the infected person were wearing masks.

Under the "test to stay" protocol announced by Hutchinson last week, students who don't qualify for one of those exceptions can still avoid having to quarantine if they wear a mask and submit to regular rapid coronavirus tests that come back negative after the exposure.

Hutchinson said Wednesday that the Russellville, Springdale, Cabot and Bentonville school districts will be the first in the state to implement the protocol.

"I applaud those schools for looking at this and working with our Department of Health and our Department of Education to give another option to keep kids in the classroom, avoid quarantine, but to do it in a safe way," Hutchinson said.

State Education Secretary Johnny Key said the pilot program will last two weeks.

"In those two weeks, we'll be looking at [the school districts'] data and determining how to roll that out, working with [state Health Secretary] Dr. [Jose] Romero and his team, to determine how we want to scale that to other districts that choose to be a part of that," Key said.

In its daily coronavirus report, the Little Rock School District said one student had tested positive in the 24 hours ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

An additional four students and one staff member were required to quarantine after being near an infected person.

CHILDREN HOSPITALIZED

At Hutchinson's weekly news conference at the state Capitol, Romero displayed a chart showing that 111 children and teenagers age 18 and younger were hospitalized with covid-19 in July, and 142 were hospitalized in August.

Both numbers surpassed the previous record of 77 children and 18-year-olds who were hospitalized with the virus in January.

The number fell to 62 last month as the state's new cases began to decline.

The number of Arkansans 18 and younger who were admitted to intensive care units peaked at 18 in July, topping the previous record of 11 who were admitted in January.

The admissions then fell to 14 in August and five last month.

"The purpose of this is to really dispel some of the myths that this is a benign disease in childhood," Romero said.

He said vaccines, which are available to children as young as 12, are "the way to prevent this type of admission."

"This disease does have significant ramifications," Romero said. "Please take advantage of [the vaccines.]

"It's also the reason why we're recommending masking in school and quarantining in school, because we want to prevent the transmission of this virus to those very susceptible individuals, and more so for those children under 12 years of age who we do not have a vaccine for."

NEW CASES DOWN

The statewide increase in cases on Wednesday was smaller by 271 than the one the previous Wednesday.

It was the sixth daily increase in a row that was below 1,000, continuing the longest stretch of daily increases in the triple digits or lower since early July.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 688, the first time it had been below 700 since the week ending July 10.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell Wednesday by 40, to 624.

The number who were on ventilators fell by 15 to 173, its lowest level since July 26.

The number who were in intensive care fell by 23, to 279, dropping below 300 for the first time since July 19.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 217, to 7,879.

It was the 25th day in a row the number had fallen and the first time it had been below 8,000 since July 12.

According to rankings from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on data as of Tuesday, Arkansas continued to have the 12th-lowest number of new cases per capita among the states and District of Columbia over a rolling seven-day period.

Arkansas' number of new deaths per capita continued to be the country's 16th highest, although it was roughly tied with South Carolina for that spot the week ending Tuesday.

Within Arkansas, Washington County had the most new cases on Wednesday, 94, followed by Pulaski County, which had 80, and Benton County, which had 75.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 499,886.

Hutchinson said 7.9% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive during the seven-day span ending Tuesday, down from the 8.1% that was initially reported for the week ending Monday and a high during the summer of 16.3% for the week ending Aug. 4.

The governor has said he seeks to keep the percentage below 10%.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew by 65, to 26,677.

The number who have ever been on a ventilator rose by five, to 2,771.

VACCINATIONS UP

Meanwhile, at 10,272, the increase in vaccine doses that providers reported having administered was larger by 656 than the one the previous Wednesday.

Of the most recently reported doses, about 43% were third doses, including booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for people who received their second dose at least six months ago.

The rest were almost evenly split between first and second doses.

After falling a day earlier, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 8,264.

The average number of first doses rose to 1,904, its highest level since the week ending Sept. 25 but still down from a high during the summer of 8,662 a day the week ending Aug. 6.

According to the CDC, the number of Arkansans who had received at least one dose rose Wednesday by 1,890, to 1,692,652, representing about 56.1% of the state's population.

The number who had been fully vaccinated rose by 2,874, to 1,390,811, or about 46.1% of the population.

Among the states and the District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its population that had received at least one dose.

In the percentage who were fully vaccinated, Arkansas fell from No. 42 to No. 43 -- ahead of only Tennessee, Louisiana, North Dakota, Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming, Idaho and West Virginia -- as Georgia's percentage increased to 46.2%.