Sey Young: Workers' dispute ended with hanging in NWA

The Northwest Arkansas town was known for its friendly people and natural scenic beauty. The local churches were full every Sunday. The Rotary Club met every Tuesday promptly at noon and had recently passed a resolution on "assisting boys in building character and experiences that could open them up to a brighter future." But trouble was in the air, about to divide this small town and pit neighbor against neighbor.

It started as a pay dispute between a regional business and its workers, most of whom lived in this small, friendly town. Hard times had affected the local economy, and the business had announced pay cuts of 20% for all its workers. The workers noted that executives of the company were exempt from the wage decreases. Hard feelings grew harder. The management said if the workers didn't accept, there were plenty of other hard-working people who would be happy for a paycheck. Lines were drawn in the sand.

The people of this small town had never seen anything like it. Many chose to support both sides, seeking reconciliation. The local Methodist minister, the Rev. W.T. Martin, reminded his flock that the dispute only affected 1% of the county's population and urged moderation. The workers and the owners wanted nothing of the kind. Pick a side, they demanded. Soon, many did.

It started with the workers asking local businesses to put up signs showing support for them. At first many did. Then the opponents visited the same stores and threatened boycott if they didn't take them down. Many did. Threats and wild stories soon filled the air on both sides. The Rev. Bradley had seen enough. "American men and values have been supplanted by foreigners and foreign ideals," he thundered from the pulpit. "I appeal to you as red-blooded Americans ... to stop these workers now!" His flock responded.

A citizens' committee made of local business, church, and civic leaders was formed in secret. On Sunday, Jan. 16, they took action. A crowd of more than 1,000 men, most of them armed, filled the courthouse square. They went to the home of one of the workers' leaders, a man named Ed Gregor, who lived just two blocks away, After the mob fired more than 50 shots into his house -- where he lived with his wife and baby -- Ed surrendered to the crowd. He was taken to a bridge on the outskirts of town and hanged. They then rounded up every worker sympathizer on their list, telling them to leave town at once. They did, including Ed's widow and baby, on foot. Several leaders were beaten with a leather strap before leaving, 50 lashes the minimum. They then went to the mayor's house, and several city councilmen who they felt weren't "strong" enough supporters of the business were escorted out of town.

Thus ended what history calls the Harrison Railroad Riot of 1923. The governor later that year did a "thorough" investigation and marveled at the "restraint" the citizens' committee had shown. The local Rotary Club passed a resolution thanking them. A new mayor was elected. There were no arrests, no charges ever filed.

Many today would say something like that could never happen in Arkansas. Not today certainly. Not ever.