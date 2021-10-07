Sides in Congress raise hope for short-term debt limit fix

WASHINGTON -- Republican and Democratic leaders edged back Wednesday from a standoff over lifting the nation's borrowing cap, with Democratic senators signaling they were receptive to an offer from Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell that would allow an emergency extension into December.

McConnell made the offer as Republicans were prepared to block legislation to suspend the debt limit until December 2022 and as President Joe Biden and business leaders voiced their concerns that an unprecedented federal default would disrupt government payments to millions of people and throw the nation into recession.

The emerging agreement sets the stage for a sequel of sorts in December, when Congress will again face pressing deadlines to fund the government and raise the debt limit before heading home for the holidays.

A procedural vote -- on the longer measure the Republicans were going to block -- was delayed late Wednesday, and the Senate recessed so lawmakers could discuss next steps. Democrats emerged from their meeting more optimistic that a crisis would be averted.

"Basically, I'm glad that Mitch McConnell finally saw the light," said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. The Republicans "have finally done the right thing, and at least we now have another couple months in order to get a permanent solution."

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., added that, assuming final details in the emergency legislation are in order, "for the next three months, we'll continue to make it clear that we are ready to continue to vote to pay our bills and Republicans aren't."

McConnell portrayed it very differently.

"This will moot Democrats' excuses about the time crunch they created and give the unified Democratic government more than enough time to pass stand-alone debt limit legislation through reconciliation," he said.

Congress has just days to act before the Oct. 18 deadline when the Treasury Department has warned it would quickly run short of funds to handle the nation's already accrued debt load.

McConnell and Senate Republicans have insisted that Democrats would have to go it alone to raise the debt ceiling and allow the Treasury to continue its borrowing so the country could meet its financial obligations. Further, McConnell has insisted that Democrats use the same legislative process, called reconciliation, that they used to pass a $1.9 trillion covid-19 relief bill and have been planning to employ to pass Biden's $3.5 trillion measure to boost safety net, health and environmental programs.

McConnell said in his offer Wednesday that Republicans would still insist that Democrats use the reconciliation process for a long-term debt limit extension. However, he said Republicans are willing to "assist in expediting" that process, and in the meantime Democrats may use the normal legislative process to pass a short-term debt limit extension.

BUSINESS LEADERS

Earlier Wednesday, Biden enlisted top business leaders to push for immediately suspending the debt limit, saying the approaching deadline created the risk of a historic default that would be like a "meteor" that could crush the economy and financial markets.

At a White House event, the president shamed Republican senators for threatening to filibuster any suspension of the $28.4 trillion cap on the government's borrowing authority. He leaned into the credibility of corporate America to drive home his point as the heads of Citibank, JPMorgan Chase and Nasdaq gathered in person and virtually to say the debt limit must be raised.

"It's not right, and it's dangerous," Biden said of the resistance by Senate Republicans.

"If we default even for a day or two, what do you think the impact on the market could be?" Biden asked Nasdaq President and CEO Adena Friedman.

She replied, "We would expect that the markets will react very, very negatively."

"What does that do to people's retirement accounts?" Biden followed up. Friedman replied that "well over half" of Americans have money in the stock market, which would experience "sharp drops" in value.

Biden's effort came amid talk that Democrats might try to change Senate filibuster rules to get around Republicans. But Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., reiterated his opposition to such a change Wednesday, likely taking it off the table for Democrats.

The business leaders echoed Biden's points about needing to end the stalemate as soon as possible, though they sidestepped the partisan tensions in doing so. Each portrayed the debt limit issue as an avoidable crisis.

"We just can't wait to the last minute to resolve this," said Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi. "We are, simply put, playing with fire right now, and our country has suffered so greatly over the last few years. The human and the economic cost of the pandemic has been wrenching, and we don't need a catastrophe of our own making."

REPORT'S WARNING

Ahead of the White House meeting, the administration warned that if the borrowing limit isn't extended, it could set off an international financial crisis the United States might not be able to manage.

"A default would send shock waves through global financial markets and would likely cause credit markets worldwide to freeze up and stock markets to plunge," the White House Council of Economic Advisers said in a new report. "Employers around the world would likely have to begin laying off workers."

The recession that could be triggered could be worse than the 2008 financial crisis because it would come as many nations are still struggling with the covid-19 pandemic, the report said. It was first obtained by The New York Times.

To get around the standoff taking place in the Senate, Biden indicated in comments Tuesday that Democrats were weighing a change to Senate rules.

"It's a real possibility," Biden told reporters outside the White House.

But Manchin, who has for months resisted pressure from liberal activists to change the filibuster so Democrats can advance legislation on other issues such as voting rights, appeared unmoved.

"I think I've been very clear," Manchin told reporters. "Nothing changes." He implored Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and GOP leader McConnell to work together to resolve the impasse.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., warned that if Democrats change the filibuster rule, "they'll permanently change the Senate, permanently change the relationships that still matter in the Senate, and institute the idea that 50 of you plus a vice president of your party can always do whatever you want to do.

"I don't think that's healthy for the country," Blunt said. "It certainly wouldn't be healthy for the Senate."

Getting rid of the filibuster rule would lower the typical 60-vote threshold for passage to 50. In the split 50-50 Senate, Vice President Kamala Harris could then break a tie, allowing Democrats to push past Republicans. But to succeed in changing the rules, all Democratic senators would need to be on board.

The tumult in recent days also has caught the eye of two credit-rating agencies. Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings have expressed some measure of confidence that the United States can still avert a fiscal doomsday, even though both warned about the catastrophic consequences if the government defaults. Fitch, in particular, said a misstep on Capitol Hill could carry "probably negative implications" for the country's credit rating, a move that could affect millions of Americans, including homeowners, who could see their mortgages become more expensive overnight.

"Downgrade is hovering over us," Schumer warned Tuesday at a news conference making the case for action. "It is not too late, but it's getting dangerously close."

DEBT DEBATE

For Republicans, the debt debate is tied to Biden's broader spending plans. That includes the still-evolving measure of up to $3.5 trillion that would expand Medicare, invest money to combat climate change and expand a host of federal education, immigration and safety net programs.

GOP lawmakers have described the entirety of the package -- named after Biden's 2020 campaign pledge to "build back better" -- as an attempt to codify socialism into law. And they have insisted it is likely to add to the federal debt, contributing to the party's growing resistance toward voting to raise the country's borrowing cap.

"They want to spend the money. They've got to provide the votes to get the debt limit increased so they can accommodate that," said Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa.

Democrats maintain that the proposal is financed through new tax increases targeting wealthy Americans and profitable corporations. And they say their proposed debt ceiling measure covers previous spending, including bills from both parties in responding to the coronavirus last year.

The social and environmental bill is the heart of Biden's push to beef up federal efforts to help families and slow global warming.

It would require paid family and medical leave; extend tax breaks for families with children, low-earners and people buying health insurance; expand Medicare coverage; prod energy companies to move toward cleaner fuels; and provide free prekindergarten and community college.

Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., want to curb the bill's cost and have been their party's highest-profile holdouts. Manchin has insisted on holding the package to $1.5 trillion and has said he wants to means-test some programs.

Information for this article was contributed by Kevin Freking, Josh Boak, Alan Fram, Jonathan Lemire and Stan Choe of The Associated Press; by Jeff Stein, Tony Romm and Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post; and by Jonathan Weisman and Emily Cochrane of The New York Times.

Sen. Joe Manchin on Wednesday implored Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (shown) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to work together to end the debt ceiling impasse. Manchin remains resolute in his opposition to changing the Senate filibuster rule, though Schumer warned the day before that “downgrade is hovering over us” as credit agencies watch the tumult. (The New York Times/T.J. Kirkpatrick)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that GOP lawmakers would still insist that Democrats use the reconciliation process for a long-term debt limit extension. (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Joe Biden listens during a meeting on the debt limit Wednesday with business leaders. He and the others voiced worry that a federal default could throw the country into a recession. (AP/Evan Vucci)